WASHINGTON — On Thursday the State Department issued a level 4 travel advisory.

The restrictions placed on international travel are unprecedented. Americans are urged not to travel overseas, and Americans currently abroad are asked to return to the United States or prepare to shelter in place.

"We are outside with almost 50-60 people. We’re all here to know what’s going to happen right now," said Laurel resident Mahdi Hilal.

Hilal is a legal US resident. He was on a trip to Morocco when the announcement was made.

"When I went to the airport, I found all the flights are being canceled," said Hilal.

He is one of a large group of Americans that have been struggling to return home from Morocco in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns.

"When we were leaving for Morocco there were no travel bans in place," said D.C. resident Bronislava Shmilovich.

Shmilovich was wrapping up her trip to Morocco with her husband and 5-year-old son when the advisory was issued.

"On Friday the 13th we got word that a state of emergency was being issued in America – and that we should try to all leave on Sunday," Shmilovich said.

Her husband and son were scheduled to stay in Morocco a few more days, but when the advisory was put in place they tried to get on her flight. They didn’t want to get trapped. However, her flight was overbooked.

Shmilovich family in Morocco

"I said fine you have 17 other people who are waiting," explained Shmilovich. "Give them my seat. I will stay together with my family. And they told me that if I were to give up my seat, I would have to purchase an additional ticket for the Wednesday flight, which has now been oversold as well and was not guaranteed."

Shmilovich has a compromised immune system so her husband suggested she would be safer going home to self-quarantine. He would stay with their son and wait for their original flight on Wednesday. Minutes later, their Wednesday flight was canceled.

"And they’re now being re-booked for a Friday flight," Shmilovich said. "This is all happening within an hour, literally."

When Shmilovich was on the plane ready to take off, another announcement was made.

"On Sunday, the King [of Morocco] stopped all the flights going and coming from America," Halil told us.

Passengers line up to board one of the few flights out of Morocco, in Marrakech, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Morocco suspended all international passenger flights and passengers ships to and from its territory last Sunday. Since then, citizens from all over the world found themselves stuck in the touristic country. (AP Photo/Elijah McKee)

Shmilovich's flight was one of the last flights scheduled to leave Morocco for the foreseeable future. Her family was trapped.

"My husband went straight to the embassy right after the airport," said Shmilovich. "There were a lot of people. A lot of American citizens. Literally getting absolutely no information."

Halil was selected to represent the group. He went into the consulate to get answers.

"They told me to ask people to write their name, passport, email address, date of birth, what they need and gender," said Halil.

When he gave that information to the consulate, they asked him to pass a message on to the rest of the group.

"Stay home, stay safe, be patient and wait for our email." That's what Halil says the Moroccan consulate told him.

Email about repatriation flight from Morocco to America

Halil says it took two days for that email to arrive, but when it got there, it brought good news. The American government was organizing repatriation flights. Halil was finally booked on a charter flight back home.

Shmilovich's husband and 5-year-old son landed in America on Friday. They didn’t wait for the repatriation flights – instead they spent $3,000 dollars on new flights through the UK.

Shmilovich family on flight back home from Morocco

Shmilovich family on flight back home from Morocco

Halil’s flight was paid for by the U.S. government, with the understanding that he and the other passengers will repay them for the nearly $1500 flight.

