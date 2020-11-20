Weekend curfew imposed at National Harbor for unaccompanied minors

Anyone 17 and under who is accompanied by an adult will still be able to shop and dine at the National Harbor after the curfew.

OXON HILL, Md. — Prince George's County is imposing a weekend curfew on all unaccompanied minors at the National Harbor starting Friday at 5 p.m. No one ages 17 and under will be allowed to be without an adult from 5 p.m. through 6 a.m. Fridays through Sundays.

The order was announced by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and issued by Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter.

“We have had repeated issues at National Harbor with young people gathering in large crowds without masks, and due to the concerning rise in COVID-19 cases in our county and state, we are required to take this necessary action to limit the spread of the virus,” Alsobrooks said. “We must all continue to do our part to protect ourselves and our community, including wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, washing your hands often, and avoiding large crowds.”

Minors that are accompanied by an adult will still be able to shop and dine at the National Harbor after this time. Violators of the curfew can be fined up to $1000 or charged with a misdemeanor; a misdemeanor conviction could result in up to a year of jail time, a $5,000 fine or both.

“Through interviews during our contact tracing investigations, we know most people who tested positive for COVID-19 have said they had recently attended large gatherings or parties,” Carter said. “Therefore, we know COVID-19 is spreading due to people engaging in these high-risk activities, and it needs to stop or more Prince Georgians will get sick or die.”



The crackdown at National Harbor comes as Prince George’s County is tightening restrictions in the face of a virus surge. As of Nov. 15, indoor gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited and authorities will continue to impose fines and close establishments that allow large gatherings to occur.

Two hotels at National Harbor had previously been shut down by Prince George’s County authorities, after being accused of failing to prevent big parties that violate the county’s COVID-19 health orders. Health officials fear the parties -- held at the Hampton Inn and the AC Hotel -- are potential "superspreader" events. Alsobrooks had expressed disapproval of parents allowing their teens to participate in such activities.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to drop off unaccompanied minors to hang out at the National Harbor, who are not there to shop, to dine, and who are not there with a responsible adult," Alsobrooks said.

Currently, the county has a 7-day percent positivity rate of 8.5% with 4,032 cases per 100,000 residents concentrated in Oxon Hill. Hospitalization numbers continue to increase as well.