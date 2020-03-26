Crocs has announced plans to donate thousands of pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it will be giving away up to 10,000 pairs of Crocs each day to those working in the healthcare industry.

Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees said they've been working to figure out the most effective way to help in the pandemic sweeping across the world.

"Over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families," Rees said in a statement.

Each day starting at noon Eastern Time, health care workers can visit the Crocs website to request a free pair. The website will remain open until that day's free pair allotment has been fulfilled. Crocs has also committed to donating 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed across a number of select healthcare facilities and organizations.

Crocs isn't the only footwear company giving back to health care workers.

Allbirds donated nearly $500,000 worth of shoes in a similar campaign and has now launched a buy-one-give-one option for its customers to donate a pair of shoes to a healthcare professional.

"We’ve been completely blown away by the response to our U.S. healthcare donation last week. Our team has been working overtime to get back to all of the requests, and we’ve distributed $500,000 in shoes since Friday,” the brand's co-founders said in a statement. “Simultaneously, our pledge uncovered a need beyond what we can fulfill on our own while still ensuring we balance the needs of our employees. We would love to continue to find a way to give Wool Runners to the thousands of remaining healthcare workers who have reached out and are protecting our communities during this crisis, but we need your help.”

Other companies are stepping up to help where they can as well. Starbucks said this week it will be giving free coffee to any first responders or medical workers, until May 3.

