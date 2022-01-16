COVID testing, vaccination sites close in Maryland, DC

Regency Stadium, Hopkins Bayview, and State Center are also staying closed Monday.

MARYLAND, USA — Instead of demand, now it’s snow that’s making it tricky to get a COVID test or a booster shot. With most of the DMV expected to get some combination of snow, sleet, ice and freezing rain, by 2 p.m., Maryland and D.C.'s Departments of Health made the decision to close facilities offering COVID tests.

All state-run COVID testing and vaccination sites in Maryland closed Sunday at 1 p.m. in advance of the storm. Regency Stadium, Hopkins Bayview, and State Center are also staying closed Monday, and some other testing sites had already planned to close for the MLK Day holiday.

You can check to see if a testing site is open before you head out by visiting covidTEST.maryland.gov and http://covidVAX.maryland.gov.

Mayor Muriel Bowser also alerted Washingtonians to closures.

"No District-operated walk-up COVID-19 vaccination, PCR testing, or Rapid Antigen Test pickup sites are open today," the mayor tweeted Sunday at 5 a.m.

You can find other ways to get tested or vaccinated here.

The Virginia Department of Health has not yet made any similar announcements.

— Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) January 16, 2022

The storm is moving just inland from the coast, bringing a mix of rain, snow, and possibly even sleet to D.C. Several inches of snow will fall on the west and northwest side of this storm, while the warmer portion of the storm may see upwards of 2 inches of rain. Lower snow amounts are in the forecast for the immediate D.C. Metro, where anywhere from a coating to about 3 inches could fall.