New COVID-19 testing site in Lanham accepting walk-ins with no appointments necessary

LANHAM, Md. — Starting Monday, Lanham Doctors Community Hospital will offer COVID-19 testing to help meet the high demand for testing in the state. The hospital is one of 10 hospital-based testing locations opening this week for daily walk-ups with no appointment necessary.

Here's the list of locations:

UM Laurel Medical Center (Laurel)

UM Charles Regional Medical Center (La Plata)

UM Capital Region Medical Center (Largo)

Doctors Community Hospital (Lanham)

Meritus Health (Hagerstown)

Frederick Health (Frederick)

Johns Hopkins (Baltimore)

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital (Leonardtown)

Northwest Hospital (Randallstown)

“One of the primary goals of these locations is to ease the burden on the hospitals and emergency rooms,” Gov. Larry Hogan said when announcing the new sites. “We are already getting reports that their emergency room traffic for testing has dropped dramatically as a result."

Maryland is also expected to receive another 500,000 at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to be distributed throughout state facilities, including libraries.

Each COVID-19 testing kit has two tests that are approved to be used at least 36 hours apart and within three days of each other. The tests are self-administered, and results are available in 15 minutes.