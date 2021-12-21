COVID fears lead to canceled appointments, worried business owners

The Blackbird Salon in D.C. has had a rush of cancellations as COVID cases continue to surge in the region, according to a co-owner.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The surge in COVID-19 cases is having yet another major impact on small businesses as they are forced to pitot once again.

With the sudden spike and newly declared State of Emergency in the District anxiety is spiking along with COVID cases, and because of that fewer customers are walking through the doors.

“When you see back to back cancellations in such short notice, especially before the holidays, it’s hard to fill those appointment slots because people are either out of town or not comfortable coming in at this time and it can be really tricky," Devin Cook, a co-owner of Blackbird Salon said.

"When an appointment cancels it just means you’re not able to get paid which means a portion of your expected finances for the week will not be met which can be really scary," Cook said. "I’m responsible for making sure that some of the people are able to pay their bills, and make rent, and feed their kids, and I think about that.”

Cook said this week a switch has been flipped on the calls for appointment cancellations. She said many people are canceling because they're either getting ready to travel to see family and want to be safe or they don't want to risk going into a salon.

The sudden change in comfortability is also having an impact on the hospitality industry. Over the weekend a few local restaurants and bars made the decision to stop indoor dining.

On Tuesday Kathy Hollinger, the President and CEO of Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington said there's an understanding that restaurants need to react, but even so, will ensure holiday plans continue.

“While the mask mandate is not ideal, operators and diners both understand that we need to react as COVID evolves. Diners who are vaccinated, comfortable, and continue to want to be out and about will continue to patron restaurants and many operators have a robust holiday schedule in full force,” Hollinger said.

For Cook, the salon she co-owns has a calendar that is constantly evolving, with people rescheduling and postponing appointments. Calls to change appointments coming at the company's busiest time of year.

“This is our busiest time of the year. Definitely panicked, definitely stressed, tense. This is a time of year people are spending the most money and this is also the time we’re making the most money," Cook said. "To see that kind of taken away from you only a few days before Christmas can be really scary. it’s stressful for sure.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the indoor mask mandate would come back starting Tuesday through Jan. 31. The mandate returns less than a month after Bowser dropped it, to significant pushback.