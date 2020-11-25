COVID Blog: Nearly 3,000 DMV residents to spend Thanksgiving in hospital bed

As cases continue surging across the nation, hospital beds in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are increasingly filled with coronavirus patients.

WASHINGTON — It’s Wednesday, November 25, and Virginia has passed two new COVID-19 milestone: the commonwealth has now reported a quarter of a million cases and 4,000 deaths from the virus over the course of the pandemic.

It’s a reminder of the told the DMV has already paid, even as cases continue surging into a Thanksgiving weekend public health officials fear could act like further rocket fuel.

Deaths from the coronavirus are also following case numbers upward in Maryland and D.C. as hospital beds across the region continue to fill up. As of Wednesday, more than 1,400 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state of Maryland – its highest count since late May. In D.C., the percentage of hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients has increased by 50% since the beginning of the month.

Meanwhile, some boutique fitness centers in the city have decided to defy Mayor Muriel Bowser’s latest restrictions on indoor group workouts and stay open instead.

In case you’re in a hurry and just looking for the numbers, here’s how things look today:

DC – D.C. reported just over 100 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and four new deaths. The city has now been averaging two deaths a day from the virus for nearly a week.

How are things in the DMV?

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan even announced this week that the state would employ police officers in “high visibility compliance units” to enforce COVID-19 restrictions over the Thanksgiving weekend.

On the testing front, while numbers were beginning to return to the recent normal by Wednesday, the spike in pre-holiday testing last week was slowing test turnaround times in D.C. As I wrote about in Tuesday’s blog, while previous holidays haven’t caused significant case spikes, Thanksgiving may be a different story.

And while I’ve been focusing on testing this week, I’m not ignoring hospitalization numbers either. They continue to rise all across the DMV. Between Maryland and Virginia, nearly 3,000 people will spend Thanksgiving in a hospital bed due to COVID-19.

In #Virginia, it's just under 1,500 patients currently hospitalized for #COVID19. Almost 150 of those are on a ventilator. pic.twitter.com/YnhGBYvK55 — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) November 25, 2020

Speaking of Thanksgiving, if you’re still on the fence about traveling, you can find the latest COVID-19 case rates for every state in the union below. The only one with a case rate of less than 10 per 100,000 people – DC Health’s guideline for where its advisable to travel – is Hawaii.