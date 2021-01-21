COVID Blog: DC offers thousands of new vaccine appointments. They're booked in minutes

Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city simply isn't getting enough doses to keep up with demand.

WASHINGTON — It’s Thursday, January 21, and this is the first COIVD-19 blog of the Biden administration. While the names have changed, though, the numbers mostly haven’t.

On Sunday, Virginia reported a record-shattering 9,914 new cases of the coronavirus – more than 4,000 cases higher than the record going into the weekend. All told, over the past week just under 42,000 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Virginia.

Deaths in the commonwealth haven’t slowed either. On Thursday alone, Virginia reported 79 new casualties of COVID-19 – bringing its pandemic total to just under 6,000 people lost since March.

On the vaccine front, both Maryland and Virginia are seeing numbers continue to ramp up. Maryland is now averaging more than 14,000 shots a day – about twice what it was two weeks ago – and Virginia is averaging more than 22,000 shots a day. That’s more than twice it’s average from two weeks ago, but still not quite half of the daily goal of 50,000 shots set by Gov. Ralph Northam.

In case you’re just here for the numbers, here’s the situation in the DMV today:

DC reported 209 new cases and 1 new death from the coronavirus on Thursday. More than 50,000 people in the city have now received at least 1 shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

reported 209 new cases and 1 new death from the coronavirus on Thursday. More than 50,000 people in the city have now received at least 1 shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Maryland reported 2,166 new cases and 46 new deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday. More than a quarter of a million people in the state have now received at least the first dose of vaccine.

reported 2,166 new cases and 46 new deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday. More than a quarter of a million people in the state have now received at least the first dose of vaccine. Virginia reported 4,013 new cases and 79 new deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday. The commonwealth is now averaging just under 6,000 new cases a day, and 45 deaths. More than 350,000 people in Virginia have received the first dose of the vaccine.

How are things in the DMV?

The good news is that D.C. was able to make more than 2,700 vaccine appointments for underserved communities available on Thursday. The bad news is that they were all booked within 15 minutes.

The vaccination appointments that opened this morning are now filled.



On Friday, January 22, at 9:00 a.m., an additional 740 appointments will become available to any DC resident who is 65 and older or any individual who works in a health care setting in DC. — DC Health (@_DCHealth) January 21, 2021

Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city, which has distributed more than 70% of the doses its received so far, simply isn’t getting enough vaccine.

“The numbers show we’re getting the doses out. Our system is working. But we’re simply not getting the doses we need,” she said.

That’s poised to continue being and issue as the District further opens up vaccine eligibility next week. Beginning Monday, in-person school staff, law enforcement and other critical government workers will be able to start signing up for vaccination appointments.

#DC is getting 14,375 more doses of the #COVID19 #vaccine next week, and all of them are already allocated. @MayorBowser says the system is working, the city just isn't getting enough doses. pic.twitter.com/Es9b9lwToW — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) January 21, 2021

To vaccinate the more than 4,000 teachers, 3,800 officers and the rest of the soon-to-be-eligible government workers, plus continue vaccinating health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents and those over the age of 65, D.C. will be getting 14,375 more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week. They’re all already allocated:

3,900 doses to Children’s National Hospital for DCPS in-person staff

2,975 for new vaccine appointments made available Thursday and Friday

1,500 for appointments booked last week

1,950 doses for charter school staff

1,950 doses to Kaiser Permanente to vaccinate MPD officers and other eligible patients

975 doses for residents of the Senior Housing-DCHA initiative

400 doses to Unit Healthcare to vaccinate individuals experiencing homelessness and other eligible patients