COVID Blog: Feds tell Maryland, Virginia they'll be getting less vaccine than expected

In Virginia, the commonwealth says it now expects to get 100,000 fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than anticipated.

WASHINGTON — It’s Friday, December 18, and both Maryland and Virginia say they’ve been informed by the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed that they will be receiving fewer doses of the coronavirus vaccine than expected in the next shipment.

Maryland began distributing doses of the Pfizer vaccine from its initial shipment this week. The state expects to receive a total of 155,000 doses between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the next two weeks.

Eighteen hospitals in Virginia have also already begun administering the first 72,125 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the commonwealth received this week. Virginia has ordered an additional 146,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

However, both states now say they’ve been informed by the federal government that the next round of vaccine shipments will be smaller than expected. In Virginia, health officials say they’re now planning to receive only 370,650 of the 480,000 doses they were expecting by the end of the year.

In a statement to WUSA9, the Maryland Department of Health says it is operating off of projections from the CDC and Operation Warp Speed until states are able to place orders for the vaccine directly.

According to CBS News, Maryland and Virginia weren’t the only states told they were having their vaccine shipments reduced. Officials in Wyoming, Minnesota, Washington state, California, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Connecticut and Kentucky all said they’d been notified of restrictions.

It was unclear Friday why states were being told they’d be receiving fewer doses. In a statement published to its website, Pfizer said there were no issues on its end.

“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed,” the statement reads. “This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.”

In case you're just here for the numbers, here's where the DMV stands today:

D.C. reported 274 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday and 3 new deaths.

reported 274 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday and 3 new deaths. Maryland reported 2,569 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday and 36 new deaths.

reported 2,569 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday and 36 new deaths. Virginia reported 3,295 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday and 45 new deaths.

How are things in the DMV?

If you read this blog with any regularity, you know Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers is one of the key metrics I’ve been following. Today, for the first time since I started writing this blog on November 16, I have something (slightly) good to say about them.

As of Friday, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland has declined for three consecutive days. It’s not a huge drop – a little more than 100 patients – but for a metric that’s been increasing nearly every day without fail, it’s something.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be true in D.C. District has seen its own coronavirus hospitalization numbers rising consistently since early November. As of Wednesday, the most recent date available, the city was reported 11.1% of all hospitalized patients were positive for COVID-19.

