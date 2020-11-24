COVID Blog: Previous holidays haven't caused a spike in cases. Thanksgiving may be different

Holidays earlier in the pandemic have occurred during relative low points in case counts. With cases already surging, Thanksgiving may cause numbers to skyrocket.

WASHINGTON — It’s Tuesday, November 24, and cases continue to surge in the DMV as the nation heads into Thanksgiving weekend.

In Maryland, the state’s most populous county – Montgomery County – announced Tuesday it was restricting indoor gatherings even further than the new statewide levels. As of 5 p.m. indoor gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, and face coverings are required at all times.

In both Maryland and Virginia, the health departments reported more than 30 new deaths each from the coronavirus on Tuesday. That’s the highest count Virginia has seen in a month, and the highest in Maryland since June.

Total #COVID19 hospitalizations in Maryland have increased by 65 over the past 24 hours.



32 new deaths were reported yesterday—the greatest number the state has reported since June.



Please keep these Marylanders and their loved ones in your thoughts today. https://t.co/HB3beiOWrH — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 24, 2020

In case you’re in a hurry and just looking for the numbers, here’s how things look today:

DC – In D.C., the city’s daily coronavirus case rate continues to climb. That metric is now at 25 cases a day per 100,000 people – just 2.5 cases below its all-time high. It’s also almost twice where D.C. was at on November 9 when that metric began to spike rapidly.

How are things in the DMV?

Testing numbers were returning to normal by Tuesday after the DMV saw record highs toward the end of last week. That probably means a lot of you are planning on traveling for the holiday, but I already said my piece on that so I’ll leave it alone. Just take precautions if you are.

Meanwhile, if you are planning on getting a test still this week or next, some good news: testing data suggests the holiday surge isn’t likely to have lingering impacts on your wait to get results.

In the DMV, DC Health is the only agency that reports test turnaround times. The data only goes back to July 1, and ends on Sunday. Because of this, it’s impossible to tell whether the initial spike in July visible in the chart below was caused by a surge in testing from the holiday.

However, it’s clear that neither the Labor Day weekend, which saw a corresponding jump in testing, or Halloween significantly impacted result times.

Interestingly, the single event that does seem to have had the most lasting impact on testing in D.C. was the October 1 announcement that White House staffers had begun testing positive. Daily tests jumped by more than 40% within the next week and have never returned to their previous levels.

Regardless, by the end of next week you can likely expect testing result turnaround times to return to their previous levels.

Worth noting also that while Labor Day and Halloween weren’t associated with any notable spikes in coronavirus cases, Thanksgiving is poised to be a little different, for a few reasons:

The current daily case numbers are starting out much higher, meaning there’s a higher likelihood of transmission.

Thanksgiving is much more likely to involve traveling – meaning people will be moving in and out of high-infection zones, and bringing cases with them.

Whereas Labor Day and Halloween are primarily associated with outdoor activities, Thanksgiving is all about dinner. Even for those families who will be eating outdoors this year, that means being in close proximity to one another for an extended period.