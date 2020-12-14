"I have never seen such detailed planning”: DC medical facilities get set for COVID-19 vaccinations

On Sunday, medical crews and hospitals in DC continued to plan for administering the COVID-19 vaccine possibly as soon as this week.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Hospitals around DC continued to get set on Sunday ahead of the first round of local COVID-19 vaccinations expected in the coming days.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that five members of the DC Fire and EMS Department would be among the first to receive the vaccination in the district.

The First Five, as they are being called by Bowser, will be vaccinated by staff at Kaiser Permanente, which is expected to receive its first Pfizer doses on Wednesday.

“Today, we have hope. After a long and tragic nine months, help is finally on the way," said Mayor Bowser in a statement. "The First Five are sending a strong message about the importance of this vaccine to protect them, their families and loved ones, their patients and co-workers, and our entire city."

In total, six locations in the district that have the necessary equipment to store the Pfizer vaccine will receive 6,825 doses combined.

The facilities are MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Howard University Hospital, The George Washington University Hospital, Children's National Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

On Sunday, District of Columbia Hospital Association President and CEO Jaqueline Bowens said the vaccine distribution was coming after weeks and months of planning by medical staff.

"In my entire over 25-year career in this business, I have never seen such detailed planning on anything," she told WUSA 9. "Right now, in preparation, they’re doing a number of drills to simulate what this might look like. They’re going to be addressing issues around transportation, storage, waste, daily communicating with one another.”

#COVIDVaccine in DC:

-6,825 initial doses

-Kaiser Permanente getting first @pfizer doses on Wed

- 5 @dcfireems members among first to get vaccine in DC

Bowens believed the vaccines could start being given out in a week to 10 days, and possibly as soon as the end of this week.

Each of the six locations receiving vaccine doses will be working with assigned health care providers in the district, with Children's National partnering with United Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente working with the DC government to vaccinate front line workers.

With DC receiving less than 7,000 doses, Bowens said it would be crucial for the medical crews to work together successfully.

"The finite amount we get, it is extremely important that we manage it, we ensure that we store it correctly," she said. "You’re going to plan locations, where you administer the vaccine, that we have appropriate transportation and security."

Aside from administering the vaccine, Bowens said medical staff was also focusing on easing concerns people may have beforehand and informing them about the process.

"We are making sure that we are honest in getting them all the information that we know so that we can build that confidence and trust,” she said. "We have to meet people where they are. We need to share with them and be transparent, give as much information as we can.”

While the vaccine brought obvious progress in the fight against coronavirus, Bowens added that it would be critical for the public to keep following public health guidelines to stay safe and avoid overwhelming medical facilities.