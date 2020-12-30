Gov. Newsom announced that the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 variant has appeared in California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New coronavirus variant found in Southern California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the first known case of the new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus in the nation’s most populated state. It follows the first reported U.S. case in Colorado.

Newsom said he had just learned of the finding in a Southern California case Wednesday. He announced it during an online conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert.

"Just an hour or so ago we were informed that this new variant, this new strain that we've identified obviously from the United Kingdom, some other parts of the globe, identified in Colorado yesterday has been identified here in the state of California, in Southern California," Governor Newsom said in a Facebook Live with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Newsom did not provide any other details about the person who was infected.

The Colorado and California cases have triggered a host of questions about how the mutant version circulating in England arrived in the U.S. and whether it is too late to stop it now.

More than 400 Californians added to COVID death toll in last 24 hours



California added more than 400 deaths to the state's COVID-19 death toll in the past 24 hours, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The numbers, released Wednesday, report that California has had 2,218,142 confirmed cases of the virus and in total 24,958 people have died, with 432 people added to the death toll in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,218,142 total

30,921 today

1.4% increase from prior day total

Total deaths: 24,958 total

432 today

1.8% increase from prior day total

Total tests: 32,623,076 total

248,605 today

0.8% increase from prior day total

Here are the most recent ICU capacity percentages:

• Bay Area: 7.5% (down from 10.4%)

• Greater Sacramento Region: 17.4% (down from 19.1%)

• Northern California: 31.5% (up from 27.9%)

• San Joaquin Valley: 0% (static)

• Southern California: 0% (static)

CA National Guard members sent to Auburn assisted care facility after COVID-19 outbreak

According to the administrator of Westview Healthcare Center in Auburn Brett Williams, seven California National Guard service members are at the site to help after a COVID-19 outbreak caused staffing shortages.

"This incident underscores the cunningness of this virus and the service and sacrifices made by those who care for our residents as if they were members of their own family," Williams said in a statement to ABC10.

There are currently 44 confirmed COVID-19 positive residents in the healthcare facility's isolation unit, and 17 team members are unavailable to work because of a COVID-19 positive test. Williams said the Guard members are expected to remain at the center for a few days.

Gov. Newsom to give updates Wednesday on coronavirus in California

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to provide an update Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and at 1 p.m., Newsom will join a virtual conversation with Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Newsom's duel updates come as the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California Regions stay-at-home orders were extended on Tuesday as both regions remain in ICU surge capacity.

Both regional orders had the potential to be extended after the mandatory three-week mark ended. Dr. Ghaly said in a press conference Tuesday that because ICU and hospital demand is not decreasing in either region, both stay-at-home orders will remain until projected ICU capacity is "above or equal to 15% in four weeks."

Amador County cases have more than doubled since since beginning of December

According to Amador County health officials, the coronavirus case count for the area has doubled in the last month. the public health department said in a press release that positive cases numbered under 500 on December 1.

Today, cases numbers are reaching beyond the 1,000 mark, with reports of 109 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days. Total confirmed cases in Amador County now stand at 1,064. Amador County Public Health said that 21 cases, including Mule Creek State Prison inmates, are currently hospitalized. One new death due to the virus this week was reported: a woman in her 80s.