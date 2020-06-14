District officials expand COVID-19 testing at its firehouses

The District is expanding free COVID-19 testing to include four firehouses each day, Monday through Saturday.

WASHINGTON — The District is expanding free COVID-19 testing to include four firehouses each day, Monday through Saturday, starting June 15, according to a release from the city.

Firehouses in the District have offered tests in the evenings for the last two weeks. So far, 2,300 people have been tested at a firehouse, according to D.C. officials.

The testing at these sites is done by personnel from the D.C. Fire and EMS Department, D.C. Public Health Lab and D.C. Department of Health.

The new firehouse testing schedule:

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Engine 4 (2531 Sherman Ave NW)

Engine 11 (3420 14th St NW)

Engine 24 (5101 Georgia Ave NW)

Engine 31 (4930 Connecticut Ave NW)

Thursday and Friday, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Engine 8 (1520 C St SE)

Engine 10 (1342 Florida Ave NE)

Engine 30 (50 49th St NE)

Engine 33 (101 Atlantic St SE)

The firehouse testing sites are in addition to the many free testing sites across DC, including the walk-up testing site at F Street, NW between 4th and 5th Streets, NW and the drive-thru and walk-up testing sites at 2241 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE in Ward 8 and at the UDC-CC Bertie Backus campus in Ward 5.

Find a full list of testing locations at coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.