One year later: COVID-19 survivors share their story

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — March 2021 marks one year since the coronavirus changes lives of those living in the DMV.

On March 5 last year, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced the first COVID-19 cases in the area.

Residents lost so much, including loved ones, jobs and everyday ways of life.

However, thousands of people also fought to survive, and it is worth also sharing their stories of perseverance.

“Mind blown. Kind of devastated,” Kiawana Leaf said.

Kenneth Fishe recalled, “those two weeks were hell for me.”

A living hell and devastation were the ways Leaf and Fishe described what it was like when the coronavirus overtook their bodies last year.

“I’m trying to walk, and I can barely like breathe,” Fishe described in 2020.

“I kind of experienced the body aches, fever, coughing,” Leaf told WUA9 in 2020.

Fishe and Leaf both tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 and WUSA9 interviewed them after they recovered.

They remembered feeling concerned and shocked by their diagnosis.

“Not truly understanding what’s next and preparing my friends for if the worst happened,” Fishe said.

“I didn’t expect it to happen to me or my mom,” Leaf expressed. “But who are we not to be touched by COVID?”

The pair is doing better, but Fishe – like many survivors -- is having lingering side effects.

His is known as COVID fog.

“I have gone to several doctors,” he said. “I have now seen specialists and everything just to kind of work through this. It’s still a struggle for me as far as like my speech, differences with my writing – I’m not as strong there.”

During the year that has passed since Leaf and Fishe were diagnosed and recovered from the coronavirus, a lot has happened.

More than 500,000 people have died from the virus across the country, a fury of restrictions have been rolled out and several vaccines are now available.

“I know people who have passed from it. I know people’s parents who have passed from it. So, it’s just – I’m really still numb to it,” Leaf said.

“I could have been one of those who’ve passed away,” Fishe said. “My family would be telling a different story.”