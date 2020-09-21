Healthcare providers, cancer survivors stress importance of routine checkups even during COVID-19 pandemic

Annual check ups can be life saving for many people. Virginia Hospital Center is making sure people keep up with those appointments, despite COVID-19.

WASHINGTON — Days after Latyona McGowan's 50th birthday, she went in for her routine mammogram. A few days later, she received a breast cancer diagnosis.

"I didn't have any symptoms and didn't feel anything. It wasn't until my third visit I got the word," said McGowan.

McGowan's cancer was detected very on, potentially saving her life. Doctors at Virginia Hospital Center performed a lumpectomy and she received radiation. She is now going on nearly five years cancer-free.

It's a milestone she recently celebrated with other Virginia Hospital Center cancer survivors. Every year, for the last 24 years, the hospital puts on a survivor celebration event. This year looked much different because of the pandemic, but was just as important.

"It's an opportunity to have a time to celebrate and not dwell on the cancer experience, but just to feel good that another year has gone by and they're thriving, said Shari Sitron, Cancer Resource Center Director at Virginia Hospital Center.

The drive-by event was still a chance for patients to reunite with their support staff at the hospital.

"They're just great. They're just like your extended family to be quite honest," to

It's also a chance to spread the message to others, stressing the importance of keeping up with routine checkups, even in the middle of a pandemic. Check ups that can be life saving.