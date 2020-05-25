Lawmakers push to expand health benefits for first responders impacted by COVID-19

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is among a list of attorney generals pushing Congress to pass the Safeguarding America’s First Responders (SAFR) Act.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Attorney General Mark Herring is urging congress to pass the Safeguarding America's First Responders (SAFR) Act. The act would provide federal health benefits to first responders and their families who are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Max Gonano, the president of Virginia Beach Professional Firefighters said COVID-19 has changed the way first responders handle arrests, put out fires and treat patients.

"Every patient contact we have, we're supposed to wear an N-95 respirator as well as eye protection," said Gonano.

Gonano expressed unique challenges first responders have faced during this pandemic.

"First responders have been on the front lines, still having hazardous contact with the public since the beginning and it's never stopped," said Gonano.

The SAFR Act would allow the family members of first responders who die or become disabled due to COVID-19 to receive the same federal benefits that a first responder typically received if he/she is killed or injured in the line of duty.

On Friday, Herring addressed the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office's concerns regarding the possibility of deputies who become ill with COVID-19.

Herring said "first responders who contract COVID-19 from exposure while at work may be compensated under the Virginia Worker's Compensation Act."

Gonano said workers compensation can be hard to prove.

"The way workers compensation and line of duty stuff is set up currently makes it difficult to prove, so some changes in the favor of first responders are very much warranted," said Gonano.

The act has passed the Senate and still needs to be reviewed by the House of Representatives.