WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The COVID-19 outbreak continued to bring closures and cancellations on Friday, raising challenges for parents whose children were forced outside the classroom.

Inside A Step Above Child Development Center in Northwest D.C., the staff took calls from mothers and fathers wondering if the facility would make any scheduling changes.

“It's scary. You're just playing it by ear,” Director Marquita Reeder said. “We have parents asking if we’re closing. Since parents still have to go to work and they still need childcare for their kids, we are still here.”

Reeder spoke to WUSA hours after DC Public Schools announced closures until April 1st to stop the spread of the virus.

Employees were washing hands Friday and keeping surfaces wiped down.

Maryland and Virginia also announced similar closures of schools all around both states.

As of Friday afternoon, Reeder planned to keep the daycare open but would monitor any alerts from the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

With some parents now scrambling to figure out a plan to take care of their children on upcoming workdays, Reeder said it was important to provide a needed resource for families.

“We're working with the parents,” she said. “Parents are happy that we're still open because they are the ones that do have to go to work.”

While the daycare follows strict cleaning policies throughout the year, Reeder told WUSA that staff was paying even closer attention as a result of the coronavirus.

Hand washing signs could be spotted on the wall on Friday and all visitors were asked to put covers over their shoes before walking around the facility.

“I have no idea what the solution is if kids have been out of school for a month,” she said. “Then what happens after that month? If it's still not there and still no solution, then what do you do?”

