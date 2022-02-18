Councilmember withdraws bill to reinstate DC's vaccine mandate for businesses

Councilmember Brianne Nadeau says she doesn't believe she can get the nine votes needed to pass the measure.

WASHINGTON — To keep a vaccine mandate for businesses or not? That's been the question in D.C., as first Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted it, then councilmember Brianne Nadeau tried to reinstate it with an emergency bill, then she withdrew that proposal. All of this happened within a week.

It's been a lot for businesses to keep up with.

"Any decision that is made today or yesterday, it requires a significant amount of planning," said Kathy Hollinger, President and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington. "To do this flip flop is incredibly damaging to our city and to our local economy."

Councilmember Nadeau said she only pulled the measure because it didn't have the votes and that she still believes it's the best way to keep immunocompromised people and young kids safe.

"Too often lately, the Council has become engaged in political battles with the Mayor over what I believe to be common-sense measures and good policy," Nadeau said in a statement.

But Holliger sides with the mayor's policy.

"Lifting the mandate was absolutely good news for our industry. Because we do feel that we are now at a place where we are beyond mandates."

She added that it allows business owners to choose what to do. Many, like All Souls restaurant, have decided to stick with requiring vaccines.

"Small businesses have to have the same choice as they're thinking about how they are going to come out of this pandemic. I am confident and they are confident that they know how to do this," Holliger said.