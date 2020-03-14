WASHINGTON — It's barely been a week since the coronavirus officially touched down in the DMV. Gov. Hogan announced the first local cases in Montgomery County Maryland on Thursday, March 5. Now, the region has 57 COVID-19 cases.

Here are some major takeaways from the first week of our coronavirus coverage.

Confirmed cases as of Friday at 10 p.m.

Virginia: 30

Maryland: 17

D.C.: 10

The Montgomery County Department of Health announced Friday afternoon that the county's first three positive COVID-19 cases have fully recovered.

"I’m happy to report that the first three cases that were reported last Thursday have all cleared and have been cleared to return back to their normal, daily life schedules," Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County Health Officer, said.

States of Emergency

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam all declared States of Emergency, which grants governments access to more resources to combat the spread of the virus.

Schools

Public schools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are closed for at least two weeks.

Some districts adjusted spring break. Others are offering e-learning. Most districts are providing free lunches for students in need.

Sports

The NBA and NHL suspended the rest of their seasons.

The NCAA canceled the remaining championships.

The MLB postponed opening day.

Big events

Conferences, concerts, and portions of the Cherry Blossom Festival have been canceled or postponed.

Telework

Government officials also ordered some government employees to work from home and recommended that companies do the same.

Some legislators are fighting to guarantee paid sick leave for those who need time off for the coronavirus.

Don't panic -- leaders said they're taking all of these measures to keep you safe.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

