FAIRFAX, Va. — The second 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case has been announced in Virginia, a Fairfax resident in their 80's who was recently on an Egyptian cruise.

“The second individual is a resident of the City of Fairfax in their 80s who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus (COVID-19) patients,” a statement from Virginia Department of Health read on Sunday. “The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on February 28, was hospitalized on March 5, and remains in stable condition."

The first case in Virginia was announced Saturday, March 7 as a Marine Base Corps Quantico resident who is at Fort Belvoir.

The Virginia Department of Health said the risk to those in the public is low.

The announcement comes after D.C. said Saturday that it is dealing with its first positive cases of the virus and after there were three positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery County this week. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also announced on Saturday that those who attended the CPAC conference in Maryland may have also been exposed to the virus.

A military memo showed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had "limited applicability" for the military because CDC guidance "does not apply to sovereign nations."

RELATED: Marine at Fort Belvoir test positive for coronavirus, military officials say

RELATED: Gov. Hogan warns residents after person confirmed with coronavirus attended CPAC in Maryland

RELATED: Coronavirus 101: DMV impact | Here's what you need to know

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.