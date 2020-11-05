Coronavirus live updates: Some counties in Maryland, Virginia won't reopen when their state does

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues to grow. Here are the latest updates.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to reduce the disease.

This blog details the latest updates from DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Sunday, May 10:

Northern Virginia leaders send a joint letter to Governor Ralph Northam and a memo from the Northern Virginia Health Directors to the State Director explaining their decision to not reopen their counties despite the governor's plan.

D.C. reports an increase of 170 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 6,272.

Five additional inmates in D.C. Department of Corrections custody tested positive for coronavirus, officials with the jail confirmed Sunday, May 10.

Saturday, May 9:

Montgomery County officials said they do not feel ready to reopen, despite Gov. Larry Hogan relaxing certain outdoor activity restrictions

D.C. health officials report 203 new cases of coronavirus. An additional 7 people have died. The new cases bring the District's case total to 6,102, with 311 lives lost.

Maryland reports 1,049 new cases of coronavirus in the state and an additional 57 deaths. It's the fourth day in a row the state has seen case increases in the thousands. Over the past seven days, Maryland has averaged 1,008 new cases.

Virginia reports an additional 854 cases of coronavirus in the state. Health officials say an additional 15 people have died. In total, Virginia reports 23,196 cases and 827 deaths.

Friday, May 8:

A spokesperson for Arlington County said the county is not planning to reopen with the rest of the state on May 15 because of the high number of cases reported in the county.

A Tuscarora High School staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus in Loudoun County.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) has been designated to receive more than $30 million in Federal funding to support Ride On bus operations during and after the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD) accelerated the timeline of its current recruit class to augment the department’s pandemic response, with 53 new firefighters and paramedics being sworn in.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says that the original target reopening date of May 15 is likely not looking possible for the District. Her social distancing orders are set to expire then, and Bowser said she will decide with her advisory board in the upcoming days on whether or not she will extend those restrictions. A briefing with that information isn't expected until after May 15.

Prince George's County health officials say the coronavirus is the county's leading cause of death.

D.C. health officials report 245 new coronavirus cases and 19 additional deaths. It's the District's second-highest single-day increase to date.

Maryland now has more than 30,000 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Health officials say there was a one-day increase of 1,111 cases and 52 deaths.

Virginia health officials report a one-day increase of 772 new coronavirus cases in the commonwealth. An additional 42 people have died due to the virus. Data shows the state's 7-day average of cases is on a downward trend since the pandemic began.

Key Facts

Criteria for Phase One of reopening is 14-day decline in number of cases. You can see how many cases have been reported each day below.

events with more than 10 people remain banned.

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot"

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are under States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia remain under stay-at-home orders

Face masks required for shoppers on essential trips in D.C. and Maryland

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until May 15

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Maryland and Virginia primaries delayed

The first case was discovered on March 5

