COVID Blog: Cases continue to climb with tighter restrictions in place

Average case counts across DC, Maryland and Virginia are trending upward.

WASHINGTON — It’s Thursday, November 26, and coronavirus cases continue to steadily climb in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Case averages have increased from two weeks ago in all three jurisdictions. D.C. is now averaging 151 cases of coronavirus a day, an increase of nearly 30% from two weeks ago. Maryland is averaging 2,249 cases per day. Two weeks ago the state was averaging 1,419 cases. That's a 58% increase. Meanwhile in Virginia, the commonwealth is reporting more than 1,000 new cases per day more than two weeks ago. On Thursday, Virginia was averaging 2,587 cases. Two weeks ago, that number was 1,546.

New restrictions have been put in place in D.C. and Maryland to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus over the holiday weekend.

A new mayoral order in D.C. calls for indoor group exercise to be shut down and outdoor gatherings to be limited to 10 people. But restaurant owners have a few questions.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan has launched compliance patrols to keep people from violating COVID-19 restrictions during the holiday.

Even as cases surge across the nation, some traditions are going on with safety precautions in place. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marched on Thursday, despite the pandemic.

In case you’re in a hurry and just looking for the numbers, here’s how things look today: