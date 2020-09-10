Coronavirus updates: Prince George's County advises against trick-or-treating

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues. Here are the latest updates.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) remains present around the country, as well as here in the DMV. Things like masks and social distancing are the most important to help combat the spread of the virus.

This blog details the latest updates on the coronavirus in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Check-in each day for what’s new, where each part of the DMV is at in its phased reopening plan and what direction the coronavirus trend is headed.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.

Tracking the Coronavirus

The DMV region as a whole has surpassed 300,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday. There are now 300,725 reported cases.

D.C.’s coronavirus case average continues to trend upward. D.C. is now averaging 58 cases per day.

Maryland's coronavirus case average is up 19% from where it was two weeks ago. The state is now averaging 559 cases of coronavirus a day.

Virginia reported 1,844 cases of coronavirus on Thursday. Health officials say a surveillance system reporting issue reported an additional 689 cases that should have been reported on Wednesday, October 7.

Reopening the DMV

The latest in reopening news:

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks advises against trick-or-treating this Halloween, per CDC guidelines. Haunted houses will also not be allowed in the county this year.

Prince George's County health authorities are also cautioning against "trunk or treat" events that draw people to parking lots where candy is given from trunks of cars – suggesting that residents participate in organized drive-thru alternatives.

Mayor Bowser extends D.C.'s public health emergency order until Dec. 31, 2020. Read the full order here.

D.C. Public Schools announces that a limited number of DCPS students can return to in-person learning starting in November. Read the detailed plan here.

DC health released its latest list of high-risk states.

D.C. announced a pilot that will allow a limited number of venues to host live entertainment. Here are the details .

Here are the details Maryland has entered the third and final stage of its reopening plan, with all businesses able to reopen. Details on what Phase 3 looks like here.

Montgomery County has adjusted some of its Phase 2 guidelines. More here.

Prince George's County, Maryland, remains in Phase 2, but released additional reopenings. Here's a look.

Metro returns to a normal schedule with masks and social distancing still required. Here's the latest.

Previous Updates

October 7:

D.C health officials reported 45 cases of coronavirus Wednesday, closer to the District's average number following Tuesday's report of more than 100 cases.

D.C. is now averaging 53 cases of the virus per day, up from 43 cases two weeks ago.

Maryland's average number of coronavirus cases per day is now 562. Up slightly from two weeks ago, when the state reported an average of 487 cases per day.

Maryland reported 6 deaths from the coronavirus Wednesday. The state has maintained an average of three deaths a day for the last four days.

Virginia reported 509 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. That's the commonwealth's lowest daily case count in a week.

Virginia's average number of cases is now 774 cases. Two weeks ago it was 890 cases. That's a 14% drop.

October 6:

D.C. sees a large spike and reports 105 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the city's overall positive case total to 15,652.

No new deaths reported in D.C. for three days straight

Virginia is now averaging over 800 positive cases of the coronavirus a day.

October 5:

D.C. health officials reported zero new deaths from the coronavirus Monday.

D.C. is now averaging 40 cases of coronavirus a day, down slightly from two weeks ago.

Maryland is now averaging 3 deaths per day from coronavirus. That's the lowest average number of deaths since March.

Maryland is now averaging 558 cases of coronavirus a day, about the same as the average number two weeks ago.

Virginia health officials reported 3 deaths on Monday. A low number following the commonwealth's backlog issues.

Virginia reported 687 new cases of coronavirus Monday, following a weekend where more than 1,000 cases were reported both Saturday and Sunday.

The DMV region as a whole is nearing 300,000 coronavirus cases total. As of Monday 295,895 cases have been reported.

October 3:

President Donald Trump's medical team says he's doing well following his coronavirus diagnosis Here's the latest.

Senate Republicans have canceled legislative work until Oct. 19 due to coronavirus cases. What to know.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration said it will be up to the White House Physician's Office to trace the people who may have been exposed to the president in D.C., and to offer them advice on what to do.

D.C. health officials reported 50 coronavirus cases Saturday. That brings D.C.'s average number of cases per day to 36, down from an average of 50 per day two weeks ago.

D.C. reported 0 new deaths from the coronavirus Saturday.

Maryland testing positivity rate is up slightly to 2.98% Saturday.

Maryland is now averaging 549 coronavirus cases a day.

Virginia health officials reported 1,116 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. The highest single-day figure since September 17.

Virginia is now averaging 770 cases of coronavirus a day, down 20% from two weeks ago.

October 2:

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. Here's the latest.

D.C. reported 65 cases of the coronavirus Friday, doubling the 32 cases reported on Thursday.

Despite those new cases, D.C.'s average number of cases remains at 37 per day, which is still down 28% from where it was two weeks ago.

Maryland reported one additional death on Friday, following Thursday's report of no deaths.

Maryland is now averaging 551 cases of the coronavirus a day. An 11% decrease from two weeks ago, when the state was averaging 619 cases.

Virginia's death backlog seems to be resolved. The commonwealth average number of deaths remains at 16 as of Friday.

Virginia is now averaging 750 cases of coronavirus a day, down 26% from two weeks ago.

October 1:

Maryland is reporting no new deaths for the first time since March 28

D.C. is now averaging 36 cases of the coronavirus a day. Two weeks ago it was averaging 54 cases

Virginia is now averaging 16 deaths from the coronavirus a day.

Indoor visitation can begin immediately at Maryland nursing homes that are not seeing a current coronavirus outbreak and have not had any new cases of the virus in the past two weeks

September 30:

D.C. has reported 26 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the District's average number of cases per day to 39. That's the lowest average number of cases in D.C. since July.

Maryland is now averaging 489 cases per day. Two weeks ago, the state was averaging 616 cases per day. That's a 21% decrease.

Virginia's coronavirus case average is down 20% from where it was two weeks ago.

September 29:

DC is now averaging 39 coronavirus cases a day, down slightly from 42 cases two weeks ago

Wards 4 and 5 are reporting the most cases in the District as of Tuesday

Health officials in DC have reportedly conducted more than 386,000 coronavirus tests

Maryland's coronavirus average is down 16% from where it was two weeks ago.

Health officials say 1,485,999 Marylanders have tested negative for coronavirus as of Tuesday

Virginia reported an additional 923 coronavirus cases Tuesday

Despite the increase in new coronavirus cases, Virginia's average number of cases is down to 786 cases a day. Two weeks ago, the commonwealth was averaging 1015 case. That's a 23% decrease.

September 28:

D.C. is now averaging 42 coronavirus cases a day. Down slightly from two weeks ago.

On Sunday the District announced 35 additional cases and zero new deaths. That's the lowest number of new cases reported in five days.

Maryland has also seen a decline in average cases. Maryland averaged 463 cases per day as of Sunday, a 19% decrease from two weeks ago.

Maryland health officials reported 10 new deaths Sunday, it's highest number since September 15.

Maryland health officials have conducted more than 30,000 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, brining the state's total testing volume to 2.5 million.

As of Sunday, Virginia reported an average of 804 cases per day, a 19% drop from two weeks ago.

The commonwealth appears to still be dealing with a reporting backlog of deaths.

Virginia's 7-day average positivity rate is 4.8%

September 27:

D.C. is now averaging 0 deaths from the coronavirus a day.

Virginia is now averaging 779 cases of the coronavirus a day. Two weeks ago it was averaging 1000 cases.

Some D.C. students will be allowed to do in-person learning as early as this week throughout October to receive additional support during their virtual learning.

September 26:

D.C.'s coronavirus case average has plateaued, averaging the same number of cases Saturday as two weeks ago

As of Saturday, Maryland is averaging 461 new cases of coronavirus a day, an 18% decrease from two weeks ago

Virginia is now averaging 821 cases of coronavirus a day. Two weeks ago the commonwealth was averaging over 1,000 cases.

Virginia health officials reported 8 coronavirus deaths Saturday, a number much closer to its average.

September 25:

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for coronavirus. Here's what we know.

Virginia is still dealing with a back log in reported coronavirus deaths, but overall the average number of cases in the commonwealth is down 17% from where it was two weeks ago.

In Maryland, the average number of coronavirus cases is also down about 16%

Maryland is averaging 7 deaths from the coronavirus a day. As of Friday, it's been averaging single-digit deaths for the past 10 days.

Maryland health officials have conducted nearly 2.5 million coronavirus tests, including almost 30,000 in the last 24 hours.

D.C. is averaging 44 cases of coronavirus per day. It's been hovering around that number for the past two weeks.

On Friday, D.C. health officials reported 2 deaths from the coronavirus. Breaking its most recent streak of no new deaths at four days.

September 24:

Prince George's County is not comfortable with moving to Phase 3 of reopening. In the next 2-3 weeks, they will look to health officials to see if they can move forward.

Prince George's County did not have a significant spike in cases after Labor Day, officials said. They are hopeful they can relax restrictions if they can control the cases.

The Maryland Superintendent approved for all state schools to safely begin fall high school sports starting Oct. 27.

D.C. reported 0 deaths from the coronavirus for the third day in a row Thursday.

The District's average number of cases per day is up slightly over where it was two weeks ago.

Maryland health officials reported a statewide record low positivity rate of 2.57% on Thursday.

The positivity rate in people under 35 also dipped below 3.5% for the first time

September 23:

D.C. is now averaging 50 new coronavirus cases a day. Two weeks ago, D.C. was averaging 44 cases.

D.C. once again reported no new deaths as a result of the virus.

Maryland reported 682 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The state is now averaging just over 600 new cases of the virus a day. A 3% decrease from two weeks ago.

Virginia continues to deal with a backlog of reported deaths, adding 41 on Saturday.

Virginia's daily coronavirus case average is down slightly from where it was two weeks ago.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.