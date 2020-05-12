COVID Blog: Virginia sets new single-day record high for cases

DC health officials also reported a record number of new cases Saturday.

WASHINGTON — It's Saturday, December 5, and Virginia has set a new record-high for the reported number of coronavirus cases in a single day. Health officials in the commonwealth reported 3,793 new coronavirus cases. That tops the previous high set just last month.

Maryland health officials reported more than 3,000 cases in a day for the second day in a row, following Friday's record-high number. It's the first time Maryland has reported more than 3,000 cases consecutively.

D.C. also set a new record for number of COVID-19 cases in a single day with 392.

The news comes as the Centers for Disease Control has updated its guidance to help curb new coronavirus cases. The new guidance out Friday calls for universal mask use.

For months the CDC has encouraged Americans to wear masks while in public spaces, but the new guidance asks people to put on masks while anywhere outside their homes.

Meanwhile, A November Gallup poll showed 42% of Americans would not agree to get a COVID vaccine. That number is shrinking, but experts say it’s still cause for concern.

