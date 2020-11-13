Coronavirus updates: Prince George's County residents are now required to wear face masks outdoors as cases continue to spike

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues. Here are the latest updates.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) remains present around the country, as well as here in the DMV. Things like masks and social distancing are the most important to help combat the spread of the virus.

This blog details the latest updates on the coronavirus in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Check-in each day for what’s new, where each part of the DMV is at in its phased reopening plan and what direction the coronavirus trend is headed.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.

Tracking the Coronavirus

On Thursday, D.C.’s daily case rate broke into the “substantial community spread” category – a red line in DC Health’s reopening metrics that the city hasn’t crossed since May 29. D.C. is now averaging nearly 16 new cases a day per 100,000 people. That’s more than three times the goal for moving onto Phase 3.

Usage of the city’s health system capacity is also creeping upward. As of Thursday, DC Health estimates 86% of beds at acute care hospitals in the city are occupied.

Thursday marks the sixth consecutive day Maryland has set a new record high for its seven-day average. The state is now averaging more than 1,400 new cases of the coronavirus a day.

Hospital bed usage in Maryland continues to rise as well. The state added another 60 patients to beds between Wednesday and Thursday, and the total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state has increased by nearly 50% in the last week.

Gov. Hogan announced an additional $70 million in targeted investments through CARES Act funding to prepare Maryland’s emergency response to the second wave of the virus. The breakdown includes: $20M to PPE $15M to unemployment insurance $10M for rent payments for low-income tenants $10M for mass distribution of a vaccine $10M to food banks $2M to foster care $2M to SNAP & energy assistance programs $1M for wastewater testing

Like Maryland, Virginia has now set a new record high seven-day average for the sixth day in a row. The commonwealth is now averaging 1,546 new cases of the virus a day.

Virginia is now averaging a positivity of 6.5% for coronavirus tests – the commonwealth’s highest average since mid-September.

Reopening the DMV

The latest in reopening news:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is requesting outside residents to have a negative test result when traveling to the District.

Montgomery County and Prince George's County, Maryland are still in Phase 2 of reopening, but the governor says it's time for everyone to be on the same page. More here.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan calls the rise in case numbers concerning, urging people to "Wear the damn mask."

A new order from Maryland's governor may allow fans to watch football in person again. Details here.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced some youth sports registration would reopen to children in the county.

Mayor Bowser extends D.C.'s public health emergency order until Dec. 31, 2020. Read the full order here.

D.C. Public Schools announces that a limited number of DCPS students can return to in-person learning starting in November. Read the detailed plan here.

Montgomery County has adjusted some of its Phase 2 guidelines and proposed new restrictions. More here.

Metro returns to a normal schedule with masks and social distancing still required.

Previous Updates

November 12:

D.C. reported 206 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday – its highest single-day total since late May. Daily test data lags behind, and is only available up to November 7, so it’s unclear what, if any, connection to the weekend’s celebrations these numbers may have.

The city is now averaging more than 100 new cases a day for the first time since May 30.

Maryland reported 1,714 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. That’s its highest single-day count since May 15, and just 4% below it’s all-time high for a single day.

In Maryland, the state is averaging 1,379 new cases a day – up 86% from where it was just two weeks ago. It’s the fifth consecutive day Maryland has set a new record average high.

The state’s average percent positivity for coronavirus tests has been steadily rising for weeks, and hit 5.6% on Wednesday. That’s the highest that metric has been since late May.

In Virginia, even as testing numbers hit all-time highs – the commonwealth is now averaging nearly 20,000 tests a day – the average percent positivity of those tests continue to climb as well. Virginia is now averaging a positivity of 6.2%. This means even though new cases are spiking, the commonwealth is likely still missing even more cases that aren’t being found through testing.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Virginia ICU beds has jumped by nearly 25% over the past three days. As of Wednesday, 250 coronavirus patients were being treated in the commonwealth’s ICUs – 106 of them on ventilators.

Prince George's County reports the highest coronavirus numbers they have seen since May, so has COVID-19 test positivity rates.

Attending house parties and large gatherings is the leading cause of the rise in cases in Prince George's County, officials said.

Prince George's County reaching up to 25 additional cases a day and is almost at a critical stage.

Prince George's County officials recommend not traveling for Thanksgiving. They urge residents to only host intimate gatherings with members of your immediate household.

November 10:

In D.C., the city’s daily coronavirus case rate continues moving toward the “substantial community spread” red line of 15 ore more cases per 100,000 people. As of Sunday, the most recent date available, that number is now 13.2 – the highest it’s been since June.

For the fourth consecutive day, Maryland has set a new all-time high daily average for coronavirus cases. The state is now averaging 1,278 new cases a day. Tuesday also marks the seventh consecutive day Maryland has reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day.

Over the past two days alone Maryland has added 100 new COVID-19 patients to hospital beds in the state. That metric hasn’t increased so swiftly since the early days of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, there are now more than 760 people hospitalized in Maryland for the coronavirus.

The average percent positivity for COVID-19 tests among those 35 and under in Maryland is now above 6% for the first time since early August. Those over 35 have seen a similar rise, though their average positivity remains below 5%.

Tuesday marks the 11th consecutive day Virginia set a new seven-day average high for coronavirus cases. The commonwealth is now averaging 1,462 new cases a day.

Virginia has now been averaging more than 1,000 new cases a day for three consecutive weeks – its longest such streak since the pandemic began.

November 9:

D.C.’s daily case rate has been climbing rapidly since the beginning of October, and is now at the highest point the city has seen since early June. D.C. is now unquestionably in a third wave of the virus that is already more severe than the second wave it saw from July to August.

Testing declined sharply in the week prior to the election – nearly to the level the city was seeing before numbers spiked in October after White House staffers began testing positive. The data on this is delayed several days, so we may not see what effect the weekend’s celebrations have on this for another week.

On Monday, Maryland reported a new all-time high for its seven-day average, which is now at 1,197 cases a day. The state is also on its fourth-consecutive day reporting more than 1,000 cases.

November 7:

Virginia reported its highest single-day case count for the entire pandemic Saturday, with 2,103 new cases, for a total of 190,873 cases. The commonwealth has 13,022 hospitalizations and 3,704 deaths total.

Maryland reported more than 1,000 new cases for the fourth day in a row, with 1,410 new cases. The state is totaling 152,915 cases, 632 hospitalizations and 4,052 deaths. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.54%

In D.C., while cases continue rising, DC Health reports the city maintains sufficient hospital capacity for now. The agency estimates just under 5% of patients in city hospitals are coronavirus patients. The District reported 99 new cases and two new deaths.

November 6:

Maryland reported more than 1,541 new cases of the coronavirus – its highest single-day total since May 19.

In Maryland, more than 150,000 people have now contracted the coronavirus. Of those, more than 4,000 have died.

More than 600 Marylanders are now hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That’s the highest number the state has seen since June.

In Virginia, the commonwealth’s average percent positivity for coronavirus tests has continued to rise since early October. As of Monday, the most recent date available, Virginia was averaging a nearly 6% positivity rate. That’s its highest since mid-September.

November 5:

D.C. is now averaging 86 cases of coronavirus a day. Just two weeks ago, the District was averaging 53 cases -- an increase of 62%.

The District is continuing to average zero deaths a day from coronavirus.

Maryland is now averaging 939 cases of coronavirus a day, an increase of 48%. The state is averaging seven deaths a day from the virus.

Virginia is now averaging 1,288 cases of coronavirus a day, an increase of 25%. Just two weeks ago, the Commonwealth was averaging around 1,000 cases a day.

Virginia's daily death rate from the virus decreased to seven deaths a day.

November 4:

D.C.’s coronavirus transmission rate has risen rapidly over the past few weeks. According to DC Health, on October 13, the city was averaging 0.8 new infections per each case. As of October 23 – the most recent date available – that number had risen above the 1.0 goal to 1.14. This is one of D.C.’s reopening metrics.

As of October 31, D.C. remains in the “minimal community spread” category, but that metric has been rising and is not right on the edge of moving over into “moderate community spread.

Maryland reported 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus today. That's the first time it has been at or above the 1,000 mark in a single day since August 1.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Maryland continues to rise. As of Wednesday, 595 patients were being treated in the state’s hospitals for the virus. That exceeds the state’s most recent peak in August, and is now the highest number since June.

Maryland’s average percent positivity for coronavirus tests continues rising for all age groups. Those above and below 35 have seen an increase of one percentage point to their average test positivity over the past week. The state is now averaging above a 4% average positivity rate for the first time since August.

In Northern Virginia, Fairfax County has seen a significant increase in its number of daily coronavirus cases over the past two weeks. The county is now averaging 135 new cases of the virus a day. That’s up 65% from two weeks ago.

Virginia is now averaging 1,297 new cases of the coronavirus a day – down slightly from its all-time high yesterday, but still up 26% from where it was two weeks ago.

November 3:

DC is now averaging 89 cases of coronavirus a day, an increase of 71%. Two weeks ago, the District was averaging 52 cases. The District is now averaging 0 deaths of coronavirus a day.

Maryland is now averaging 905 cases of coronavirus a day, an increase of 46%. The state is now averaging 8 deaths a day from the virus.

The number of coronavirus patients taking up hospital beds in Maryland continues to climb steadily. As of Tuesday, 562 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state. That’s its highest number since early August, and a 63% increase from where the state started October.

Virginia is now averaging 1,297 cases of coronavirus a day, an increase of 26%.

November 2:

As of Monday, Virginia is averaging 1,306 cases of the coronavirus a day -- its highest seven-day average since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, D.C. health officials reported 122 new cases of coronavirus. That's the District's highest single-day case count since June 3.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called for a moment of silence Saturday as the state recorded its 4,000th death due to COVID-19. "While our statewide health metrics continue to be below the nation and most other states, this tragic milestone is a sobering reminder that this crisis is by no means over," Hogan said in a Facebook post.

Maryland is now averaging 827 cases of coronavirus a day. That's a 33% increase from two weeks ago.

On Friday, Gov. Hogan extended the Maryland's state of emergency for the 10th time since March.

Virginia reported 1,551 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, the highest single-day case count in the commonwealth since August 7, when Virginia health officials reported a record high 2,015 cases. (Earlier this month health officials reported 1,844 cases in a day, but that was the result of a data entry error)

Virginia has now averaged more than 1,000 coronavirus cases a day for 11 consecutive days.

October 29:

On Thursday D.C. reported 101 new cases of the coronavirus – the first time the city has reported more than 100 cases in a day in more than three weeks.

D.C. is now averaging 77 new cases of the coronavirus a day. That’s more than twice the daily cases it was reporting at the beginning of October (36).

Maryland reported 962 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday. That’s its highest single-day count since August 1. Cases in the state have risen sharply over the past week, with Maryland’s seven-day averaging increasing by 22% over just seven days.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties have both seen significant increases in their daily coronavirus averages over the past two weeks. Both counties are now averaging more than 130 new cases of the virus a day – which, for Montgomery County in particular, is its highest point since early June.

Virginia reported 1,429 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday – its highest single-day count in three weeks and its eighth consecutive day of averaging more than 1,000 new cases.

October 28:

D.C. is now averaging 68 new cases of the coronavirus a day. That’s its highest daily average since mid-August.

Maryland is now averaging 741 cases of the coronavirus a day. Two weeks ago it was averaging 607 cases. That's an increase of 22%.

As of Wednesday, more than 500 people are currently hospitalized in Maryland for treatment of COVID-19. Of those, nearly 400 are in acute care. That’s the highest number the state has seen in two months.

Virginia is now averaging 1,140 new cases of the coronavirus a day. That’s its highest daily average in more than two months, and more than 50% higher than where the commonwealth started off October.

Prince George's County will remain in Phase 2 ahead of the holidays.

Prince George's County reports seeing a 19% increase in COVID-19 cases.

Prince George's County officials released guidance on how to safely celebrate the Halloween and Thanksgiving holiday. They urge residents to avoid large holiday gatherings due to the risk.

October 27:

D.C.’s coronavirus trend is rising again. The city has reported an increase in its daily average case count of nearly 30% over the past four days.

Maryland’s coronavirus trend continues to rise as well. The state is now averaging more than 700 new cases a day for the first time since mid-August.

Maryland’s average percent positivity for coronavirus cases has also continued to rise. Since the end of September, that number has risen by nearly a full percentage point. As of Tuesday, the state is now averaging a test positivity of 3.35%.

As of Tuesday, more than 175,000 Virginians have contracted the coronavirus and more than 3,600 have died from it. According to nationwide data tracked by the New York Times, Virginia ranks 18th in the country for total number of coronavirus cases.

October 26:

D.C. has seen its testing numbers continue to drop since they jumped earlier this month after several White House staffers reported positive. Since October 8, when the city hit a peak of more than 6,700 average tests a day per million people, that number has dropped by nearly 25%. As of Monday, DC Health reports the city is averaging around 5,200 tests a day per million people.

In Maryland, the city of Baltimore has now reported more than 20,000 cases of the coronavirus. It ranks third in the state behind Prince George’s (32,292 cases) and Montgomery (25,281) counties.

As of Monday, there are now nearly 40% more coronavirus patients in Maryland hospital beds than there were at the beginning of October. The state department of health reports more than 450 patients are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 in the state.

Virginia’s testing numbers have been on a downward trend lately. As of October 22, the most recent date available, the commonwealth was averaging around 16,500 COVID-19 tests a day. Ten days prior, Virginia was averaging nearly 19,000 a day.

Virginia’s average percent positivity is on a slightly increasing trend as well. As of October 22, the commonwealth was reporting an averaging positivity for coronavirus tests of 5%. That’s up from Virginia’s low of 4.6%, which it hit on October 8.

October 24:

D.C. health officials reported 97 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the highest single-day increase since cases spiked to 105 in early October

D.C. is now averaging 53 cases of coronavirus cases a day, two weeks ago, the District was averaging 63 cases a day

Maryland is now averaging 623 coronavirus cases a day, a 9% increase from where the state was two weeks ago.

Those between the ages of 20 and 29 account for 26,393 coronavirus cases in Maryland. Most cases for any age range in the state.

Virginia has averaged more than 1,000 coronavirus cases a day for 12 of the last 13 days.

Virginia is now averaging 22 deaths a day from coronavirus.

October 23:

The FDA has approved the first drug for treating coronavirus, details here

As of Friday, D.C. is now averaging 50 new cases of the coronavirus a day. That’s down 17% from where the city was two weeks ago after cases jumped upward in early October.

In D.C., the average turnaround time for coronavirus test results has fallen over the past two weeks back down to roughly 2.5 days. The wait had increased to more than three days earlier this month, at least partially as a result of a spike in testing after October 1.

In Maryland, average daily cases among people over the age of 65 have risen sharply during the month of October. That demographic was averaging about 65 new cases a day at the end of September. As of Friday, that number is now nearly 100 new cases a day – a 56% increase.

In Virginia, the state health department says more than 12,000 people have now had to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. More than 1,000 Virginians are currently being treated for the coronavirus, and more than 200 of those are currently in the ICU.

October 22:

DC launches CAN COVID-19 exposure alert system

DC Public School officials announce building checklist to prepare for Term 2 of in-person school reopening.

DC parents will be notified on Oct 23 to accepts an in-person learning seat and Oct. 30 for CARE seats.

DC Public Schools announces two in-person learning options: regular in-person learning or CARE classroom seat.

PreK to fifth grade will begin Term 2 on Nov. 9.

D.C.’s coronavirus trend decline continues. As of Thursday, the city is now averaging 9% fewer new cases per day than it was two weeks ago.

In Maryland’s D.C. metro counties, Montgomery County’s seven-day coronavirus average exceeded Prince George’s County’s this week for the first time since July. As of Thursday, Montgomery County was averaging 105 new cases of the coronavirus a day. Prince George’s County was averaging 104.

Virginia is now averaging 35% more new deaths from the coronavirus each day than it was two weeks ago. The commonwealth is averaging almost four times as many deaths each day from COVID-19 as Maryland is.

In Northern Virginia, Fairfax County reported 166 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday – its second-highest single day count since June. NoVa’s most populous county is now averaging nearly 100 new cases of the coronavirus a day.

October 21:

D.C.’s coronavirus average is still declining after spiking in early October. As of Wednesday, the city was averaging 2% fewer new cases each day than it was two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, DC Health reported the city’s rate of transmission – the number of new infections a case can be expected to cause – had dropped below the “moderate community spread” mark for the first time since September. The data for this metric is delayed, and so Wednesday’s numbers represent the rate of transmission for October 9.

While Maryland’s coronavirus numbers remain on an upward trend, the growth seems to be slowing a bit. As of Wednesday, the state’s average for new cases each day was 9% higher than two weeks earlier. Two weeks ago, that change was 15%.

Virginia reported 30 new deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday – the second day in a row the commonwealth set a new monthly high. Virginia is now averaging nearly 20 deaths a day from the virus. Just a week ago it was averaging nine deaths a day.

October 20:

After sharply increasing at the beginning of the month, D.C.’s rate of community spread for the coronavirus has now been on the decline for a week straight.

The number of acute care hospital beds in use for COVID-19 patients in D.C. hospitals continues to oscillate between 80% mark – below which the District estimates it has sufficient available capacity. As of October 18 – the most recent date available – that metric is once again in the sufficient capacity category.

The number of Maryland hospital beds in use for COVID-19 patients continues its sharp upward climb. Since October 4, the number of hospital beds in use for the state has increased by 45%. As of Tuesday, 464 beds were in use to treat COVID-19 patients, including 123 ICU beds.

As of Tuesday, Virginia was averaging just under 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day for the first time in a week. However, the commonwealth also reported 28 new deaths from the virus on Tuesday – its highest single-day total in a month.

October 19:

After a significant jump at the beginning of October, D.C.’s seven-day coronavirus average has been on the decline for the past week. It’s dropped by 22% over that period – although the city is still averaging nearly 50% more cases a day than it was on October 1.

DC Health reports the city’s rate of transmission – the number of new people who will be infected by a single case – has fallen below the goal of 1 again after rising high enough to be in the “substantial community spread” range (1.2). As of October 7, the most recent date available, DC Health estimates that number is 0.85.

Maryland’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has now been on an upward trend for more than three weeks. On September 26, the state was averaging 461 new cases of the virus a day. As of Monday, that number was 613 – a 33% increase.

Virginia, which was averaging 747 new cases of the coronavirus a day on October 1, has now averaged more than 1,000 new cases a day for a week straight.

The number of Virginians on ventilators because of COVID-19 infections dropped significantly over the weekend, declining from 104 on Friday to 81 on Monday. The commonwealth also reported a higher-than-average number of deaths on Monday (24), which could partially explain the former number.

October 18:

D.C.'s average number of coronavirus cases continues to trend upward. The District is now reporting an average of 59 coronavirus cases a day, up from an average of 36 two weeks ago.

D.C. reported no new deaths as a result of the coronavirus on Saturday

Maryland has now conducted more than 3 million coronavirus tests, including more than 36,000 in the last 24 hours.

Maryland is now averaging 618 coronavirus cases a day, up slightly from 549 two weeks ago.

Virginia has now averaged more than 1,000 coronavirus cases a day for the past six days.

The commonwealth is now averaging 1,048 cases per day, up 35% from two weeks ago.

October 16:

In D.C., the city’s daily coronavirus case rate per 100,000 people declined on Wednesday – the most recent date available – for the first time in two weeks. At least some of that increase is likely attributable to the surge in testing D.C. saw after White House staffers began testing positive at the beginning of this month.

Maryland’s D.C. metro counties have seen an upward trend in coronavirus cases again during October. Since September 30, Montgomery County and Prince George’s County have seen their daily coronavirus averages grow by 25% and 6%, respectively.

As of Friday, Virginia was averaging 42% more new cases of the coronavirus a day than it was two weeks ago. The commonwealth had reported an average of more than 1,000 new cases each day over the past five days.

Virginia also hit an all-time testing high this week. As of Monday – the most recent date available – the commonwealth was averaging more than 18,600 coronavirus tests a day. That’s more than 2,000 more tests a day than Virginia was averaging a month ago.

