Coronavirus updates: DC expands mask mandate as cases climb

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues. Here are the latest updates.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) remains present around the country, as well as here in the DMV. Things like masks and social distancing are still important, but our counties and communities have begun to reopen.

This blog details the latest updates on our Road to Recovery in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Check-in each day for what’s new, where each part of the DMV is at in its phased reopening plan and what direction the coronavirus trend is headed.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.

Reopening the DMV

.The latest in reopening news:

Tracking the Coronavirus

D.C. reported 104 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. That’s the first time the District has reported more than 100 cases in a single day since June 4. D.C. coronavirus live updates

Maryland has now reported more than 80,000 total cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Daily deaths from COVID-19, which have been declining for months, have plateaued over the past week. Maryland is now averaging 10 new deaths a day from the virus.

After dropping to a low of around 350 cases a day in late June, Maryland is now averaging more than 700 cases a day again. Maryland coronavirus live updates

Virginia has now reported more than 80,000 cases of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, for the first time since the pandemic began the commonwealth’s total COVID-19 case count surpassed Maryland’s.

Virginia has reported more than 1,000 cases a day on four of the past eight days. It’s now averaging 981 cases a day – where it was at in early June near the height of the first wave. Virginia coronavirus live updates

Tuesday, July 21:

On Tuesday, D.C. reported 88 new cases of the coronavirus. That’s its highest daily case count since June 4.

The District has now been on an upward trend for two weeks, and its seven-day moving average is now double what it was at the beginning of that trend (69 cases, versus 35).

Maryland has been on a significant upward trend over the past two weeks. Since July 7, when it was averaging 405 cases a day, its seven-day moving average has risen by more than 86%. As of Tuesday, the state is now averaging 755 new cases a day – where it was at in mid-June.

As WUSA9 reported on Monday, an average of 40% of Maryland's new cases each day now come from residents under the age of 30. That’s up from around 28% at the beginning of June.

Virginia has now been on an upward trend for a month. As of Tuesday, the commonwealth is averaging 990 new cases of the coronavirus a day. That’s up 75% from where it was two weeks ago.

Virginia is now just 175 cases away from surpassing Maryland’s total coronavirus case count. At the beginning of July, the states differed by more than 4,500 cases.

Monday, July 20:

DC returned to its recent upward trend over the weekend, and has now reported more than 70 cases in a single day three times over the past week. The District began July averaging 34 cases a day.

Maryland reported 925 cases of the coronavirus on Sunday – its highest single-day count since late May. The state is now averaging more than 700 new cases a day. That’s twice the rate it began July at.

Maryland has reported a huge increase in coronavirus testing volume over the past few days. On Saturday alone the state reported results from more than 28,000 tests.

Virginia has reported more than 1,000 new cases a day on three of the past seven days. The commonwealth is now averaging more than 960 new cases a day – just 14% below its all-time high.

As of Monday, Virginia’s total case count is just 300 below the state of Maryland’s. At their current growth rates, Virginia is set to surpass Maryland’s total case count for the first time ever within the next few days.

Also as of Monday, Virginia reports nearly 80% of the hospital beds in the state are currently in use. That’s up from 64% in mid-April.

Sunday, July 19:

Maryland reports 925 new cases of the virus, the most since May 30. Nine additional people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,238.

In Virginia, cases continue to trend upwards as the commonwealth reports 1,057 additional cases. It's the third day in less than a week that case numbers have exceeded 1,000.

In the District, no new deaths are reported. The total amount of cases is now at 11,261.

However, D.C. is not meeting two metrics it needs to begin Phase 3: A 14-day sustained decrease in cases in the community and a sustained low transmission rate below 1 new infection per case. The latter metric has been worsening since June 30.

Saturday, July 18:

Virginia continues to trend upward in daily cases, recording 940 new cases of the virus.

In the District, 79 new cases of the virus are reported. It's the second-highest single-day reporting since June 5.

Maryland reports 835 new cases of the virus, also the highest single-day report since June 5. The test positivity rate remains steady and below 5%, now at 4.4%

Friday, July 17:

After a week of increasing case numbers, D.C. has plateaued over the past couple of days. The District is now averaging around 50 new cases a day – up about 20 cases from its low point on July 6.

Maryland continues its upward trend. As of Friday, the state had reported more than 700 new cases a day for three of the past four days. The last time that was true was June 5.

Virginia reported more than 1,000 new cases on two days this week, and as of Friday is now averaging more than 900 new cases a day. That’s where the commonwealth was at in early June just as the initial wave began to recede.

Virginia’s daily deaths from the coronavirus, which have been experiencing a second wave since late June, have been on a downward trend for nearly a week.

If Virginia’s daily case numbers continuing growing at the rate they have over the past two weeks, the commonwealth is on track to set a new record-high average sometime next week. Virginia’s total case count is also poised to exceed Maryland’s for the first time ever within the next few days.

Thursday, July 16:

D.C. is not meeting two metrics it needs to begin Phase 3: A 14-day sustained decrease in cases in the community and a sustained low transmission rate below 1 new infection per case. The latter metric has been worsening since June 30.

DC Health reports than more than 100,000 District residents have now been tested for the coronavirus, and another 40,000 non-residents have been tested in the city as well.

Maryland has now been on an upward trend in new coronavirus cases for three consecutive weeks.

As WUSA9 reported Wednesday, Montgomery County will begin cracking down on mask and social distancing enforcement, particularly at construction sites.

Despite the increase in new cases, Maryland remains on the same downward trend in coronavirus deaths it has been on since late May.

On Thursday, Virginia reported its 2,000th death from the coronavirus.

Virginia is now averaging more than 900 new cases of the coronavirus a day. That’s the rate the commonwealth was at in early June, and nearly 75% of Virginia’s peak daily case rate.

