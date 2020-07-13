Coronavirus updates: DC reports 0 new deaths for four days straight

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues. Here are the latest updates.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) remains present around the country, as well as here in the DMV. Things like masks and social distancing are still important, but our counties and communities have begun to reopen.

This blog details the latest updates on our Road to Recovery in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Check-in each day for what’s new, where each part of the DMV is at in its phased reopening plan and what direction the coronavirus trend is headed.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.

Reopening the DMV

.The latest in reopening news:

Tracking the Coronavirus

D.C. has now reported 0 new deaths from the coronavirus for four consecutive days.

The District has been on a moderate upward trend in new cases for a week.

D.C. still has far and away the slowest doubling time in the DMV, but it has lost a lot of ground. On July 5 the city’s doubling time for coronavirus cases was more than 240 days. As of Monday, it’s now 141 days. D.C. coronavirus live updates

Maryland has been on an upward trend in new daily cases for 11 days, but that trend has accelerated over the past 4-5 days.

Despite a large one-day spike in cases last week, Maryland’s trend for daily deaths from the coronavirus continues on the same downward trajectory it’s been on since May 25.

By mid-June Maryland’s coronavirus doubling time had slowed to nearly 140 days, however, it has been speeding back up recently, and is now at 94 days. Maryland coronavirus live updates

Virginia’s daily case counts have gone up precipitously over the past week. Last Monday, the commonwealth was averaging 559 new cases a day. As of Monday, Virginia is now averaging 791 new cases a day – a 42% increase in just one week.

Virginia’s Monday count of 972 cases is its highest in more than a month, and the second time in four days that the commonwealth has reported more than 900 cases in a single day.

As WUSA9 reported on Friday, as new cases rise in Virginia, the percentage of those cases coming from Northern Virginia continues to fall. On Sunday, just 177 of the commonwealth’s 888 new cases, or 20%, came from Northern Virginia.

Virginia’s coronavirus doubling time, which peaked at just above 80 days, has now sped back up to 56 days. Virginia coronavirus live updates

Sunday, July 12:

For the fifth day in a row, no additional deaths have been reported in the District, keeping the total at 568 deaths.

The District sees a slight uptick in its 7-day average case count, now at 61 new cases a week.

Virginia, which recently headed into Phase 3 of reopening, saw 888 new cases of the virus, continuing to see a slight upward trend. Two days ago, the commonwealth saw one of it's highest single-day number of cases at 943.

In Maryland, the test positivity rate remained below 5% for the 17th straight day. 642 cases of the virus are reported, with the 7-day average at 497 cases.

Saturday, July 11:

DC reports 122 new cases of the virus, the highest single-day reported count since June 3.

Despite the increased number of cases, the District reports no new deaths from the virus, the fourth time in a month.

The trend in cases in Virginia continues to remain on an upward tick with the commonwealth reporting 69,782 cases -- up 841 from the day before. The commonwealth also reports 4 new deaths, now bringing the total count to 1,962.

Maryland continues on an upward trend in new cases for the past 10 consecutive days. The total case count is now at 71, 910.

Friday, July 10:

For the first time since early June, D.C. is on a slight upward trend, with three of the last four days reporting above-average case counts.

For the third time in a month, D.C. reported 0 new deaths from the coronavirus on Friday.

Maryland has now been on an upward trend in new cases for 9 consecutive days.

The trend in daily deaths in Maryland, despite a spike on Tuesday, has remained on a downward trend since late May.

Virginia reported 943 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday – its highest single-day count since June 7 and a 45% increase over its 7-day average.

Virginia has now been on an upward trend in new cases for 19 days.

Thursday, July 9:

D.C. reported 73 new cases on Wednesday – it’s highest single-day total in more than a month.

Maryland has now been on a slight upward trend in coronavirus cases for more than a week.

On Wednesday, Maryland reported 9 new deaths from the coronavirus, which is a return to the norm after Tuesday’s above-average count.

On Wednesday, Virginia reported 635 new cases of the coronavirus. The commonwealth has now reported more than 600 cases a day for five of the past seven days.

Discounting the depressed reporting numbers from the holiday weekend, daily deaths in Virginia have now been on an upward trend for two weeks. As of Wednesday, the commonwealth was averaging between five to nine more deaths a day from the virus than it was a month ago.

Wednesday, July 8:

Tuesday, July 7:

D.C. reported 54 new cases on Tuesday – its highest single-day total in 19 days. Because of the Fourth of July weekend, this could be at least partly attributable to a delay in reporting.

Ward 7 became the city’s fifth Ward on Tuesday to reach 1,500 cases of the coronavirus.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, has now reported more than 19,000 cases of the coronavirus and nearly 700 deaths related to it. That’s higher than the case counts of 20 states, including Kentucky, New Mexico and Oregon.

Maryland reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday – its highest single-day death count since June 16. Below-average death counts on Sunday and especially Monday may indicate this is more reflective of a lag in reporting than a sudden increase in deaths, however.

On Tuesday, for the fourth time in five days Virginia reported more than 600 new cases of the coronavirus. The state has been averaging below 600 new cases a day for 24 days, but is now one more day above 600 cases from losing that streak.

Whether or not Monday’s report of 0 new deaths in Virginia was accurate or not, it was not the start of a trend. The commonwealth reported 28 new deaths on Tuesday – a return to the upward trend Virginia has been on since June 20.

Daily cases in Virginia have now been on a slight upward trend for 10 consecutive days.

Monday, July 6:

D.C. is now averaging just 1 new death from the coronavirus a day. That’s a third of the daily rate from a month ago.

The District has been averaging around 30 new cases a day for nearly two weeks. It began June averaging more than 90 new cases a day.

Maryland has dropped from being one of the top 10 states in the nation for coronavirus cases to 13th place – largely as a result of recent case increases in North Caroline and Arizona. Maryland also now ranks 11th for cases per capita.

Montgomery County, Maryland, has now reported more than 15,000 cases of the coronavirus and more than 750 deaths.

Virginia, which was previously among the top 10 states for coronavirus cases, now ranks 14th in the U.S. Virginia ranks 22nd for cases per capita.

Between Friday and Sunday Virginia reported more than 600 new cases each day, and a total of 716 on Saturday – the highest single-day total in a month.

Sunday, July 5:

Maryland's statewide positivity rate continues to be below 5%, a key metric in reopening.

In Virginia, 639 confirmed cases of the virus are reported, bringing the total to just under 66,000.

The Maryland Department of Health reports a total of 291 new cases, one of the lowest it's seen in two weeks.

The District reports two additional deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 559.

Saturday, July 4:

Over 300,000 masks will be available for Saturday's Salute to America firework display and celebration on the National Mall. On Saturday, the District reported 2 deaths in the District, bringing the total to 557.

Maryland reports its lowest single-day test positivity, with 380 new cases reported on the Fourth of July.

In Virginia, 716 cases of the virus are reported. The total for the commonwealth is now at 65,109 with 4 new deaths reported.

Friday, July 3:

On Friday, the District reported 45 new cases of the coronavirus. That’s its highest single-day total in two weeks.

D.C. has lost some ground on its doubling time, having sped back up from its slowest point of 228 days on June 28 to 191 days as of Friday.

The District has seen day-to-day increases in new cases in five of the past seven days.

Despite that, D.C.’s running seven-day average remains where it was in late March. It’s down more than 80% from its peak in May.

Maryland reported 538 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday – its highest single-day total in 15 days.

Maryland has also seen its doubling time speed up by 20% from its slowest point on June 22. It’s now at a little more than 100 days.

Maryland’s Department of Health says the state has now conducted nearly 700,000 COVID-19 tests. The state’s percent positivity as of Friday was less than 5%.

The number of ICU beds in use for coronavirus patients has declined by more than 75% since mid-May. As of Friday, Maryland says 143 such beds remain in use related to COVID-19.

Virginia’s seven-day moving average for new cases is now up 10% from its lowest point on June 21. Over the past week the commonwealth has average 546 new cases a day.

Virginia’s daily deaths from the coronavirus have now been on an upward trend for 9 days.

Thursday, July 2:

As of Thursday, D.C. says it has now conducted more than 100,000 coronavirus tests.

DC Health reports it is now able to contact trace more than 98% of new cases reported in the city.

Maryland reported more than 500 new cases today for the first time in two weeks.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional steps to expand testing. More on that here.

Frederick County, Maryland, has now reported more than 2,500 cases of the coronavirus.

Virginia reported 30 new deaths on Thursday – the highest single-day death count since late May and the eighth consecutive day of an upward trend in deaths.

Virginia’s daily case trend has been plateaued-to-slightly increasing for 10 days.

