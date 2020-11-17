MAPS: Here's where you can get tested for coronavirus

Wear your mask. Socially distance. Avoid large gatherings. But if you have to, here's where to get a test.

WASHINGTON — A surge in coronavirus cases is leading to more community spread throughout the DMV.

If you have symptoms, or feel you have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, then it is recommended you get a test yourself, followed by an immediate quarantine while you wait for the results.

There are multiple kinds of tests and test sites across Maryland, D.C., and Virginia.

The below maps detail the different kind of tests. There are rapid tests that can deliver you results in minutes, there are drive through tests where you can remain in your car, but most testing sites require an appointment ahead of time - it's important you contact the desired testing site ahead of time to confirm the right protocol.

Maryland has rolled back to Phase 2 restrictions given the uptick in cases and the surge at state hospitals.

Virginia instituted new restrictions on everything from gatherings to retail to restaurants.

Click the link above to get access to the locations and protocols in D.C.

The District now has two reopening metrics in the red: daily case rate and rate of transmission. That means both of them are below where they needed to be to enter Phase II – although Mayor Muriel Bowser has not yet signaled that any new restrictions may be coming.

Public health officials continue to implore everyone to follow these safety guidelines to limit the spread of coronavirus:

Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth

Stay at least 6 feet away from those outside your immediate household

Avoid large gatherings