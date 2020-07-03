MARYLAND, USA — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a directive Friday requiring all state health insurers to waive costs associated with testing for COVID-19, following his declaration of a State of Emergency Thursday. The fee waive includes co-payments, coinsurance and deductibles.

State health carriers will also waive time restrictions on prescription medical refills, to allow individuals to stock up on their needed medicines in advance of quarantine.

Hogan issued a State of Emergency after three Montgomery County residents tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling together on an MS A'Sara Egyptian cruise on the Nile River. One of the individuals who tested positive attended a recent gathering at The Village at Rockville.

Under State of Emergency, Maryland will move to "active" status to mobilize staff and funds to pay for different resources. This includes activating qualified staff to centers on a 24-hour basis to meet the needs of the community to make a more proactive move to prevent additional cases, officials said.

Currently, 44 people have been tested for coronavirus in Maryland, with three positive tests, 33 negative tests and 8 pending tests.

"I want to continue to assure Marylanders that our state is taking every precaution when it comes to the coronavirus," Hogan said. "Our highest priority is keeping our residents safe. I would encourage all Marylanders to remain calm, but to take this seriously and to continue to stay informed."

