Coronavirus updates: Majority of DMV now in reopening Phase 2

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues. Here are the latest updates.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) remains present around the country, as well as here in the DMV. Things like masks and social distancing are still important, but our counties and communities have begun to reopen.

This blog details the latest updates on our Road to Recovery in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Check in each day for what’s new, where each part of the DMV is at in its phased reopening plan and what direction the coronavirus trend is headed.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.

Reopening the DMV

On Friday, Northern Virginia joined the rest of the commonwealth in Phase II of reopening. At a press conference, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the commonwealth wasn't seeing a spike in new cases like other states that have begun reopening have.

Most of Maryland, save for Montgomery and Prince George's counties, is also in Phase 2 of reopening, and as of 5 p.m., restaurants can seat diners inside, outdoor amusements and rides can reopen, and pools can increase capacity to 50%.

The latest in reopening news:

Tracking the Coronavirus

As of Thursday, the doubling time for coronavirus cases – the time it takes for the total number of cases to double – for D.C., Maryland and Virginia was now more than two months. In D.C., it had broken the 100-day mark.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the District has been on a steady decline since a peak of 477 patients on April 28. Live updates on the Coronavirus in D.C.

In Maryland, the number of tests conducted daily has been on a downward trend since June 2, but so has percent positivity, which was below 7% on average for the past week, as of Friday.

Both total hospital bed use and acute bed use have been on steady downward trends in the state since May 27. Live updates on the coronavirus in Maryland.

Virginia has now been on a downward trend in new cases for 12 days.

Since its daily testing peak on June 2 – when 11,628 tests were reported – the commonwealth has been on a downward trend in daily tests. However, percent positivity has also declined to 7.3%. Live updates on the coronavirus in Virginia.

Thursday, June 11:

Reopening News

As of Thursday, June 11, the majority of the D.C. metro area has begun Phase II of reopening. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said the capital won't be ready to begin Phase II until at least June 19. The latest in reopening news:

Tracking the Coronavirus

In D.C., more than 500 District residents have now died from the virus. After a long period of decline, the city's trend for coronavirus deaths has increased slightly over the past 4 days. Live updates on the Coronavirus in D.C.

More than 60,000 Marylanders have now contracted the virus in the state.

Also Thursday, the Maryland Department of Health now says fewer than 1,000 people are currently hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19. Live updates on the coronavirus in Maryland.

As of Thursday, Virginia has reported a downward trend for 11 consecutive days – its longest period of sustained decline since the pandemic began.

The commonwealth says more than 400,000 Virginians have now been tested for the virus. Live updates on the coronavirus in Virginia.

Outside the DMV:

This is the 10th-straight weekly decline in applications for jobless aid since they peaked in mid-March when the coronavirus hit the United States.

The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is on track to begin a huge study next month.

Wednesday, June 10:

More than 15,000 people across the DMV have now been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

DC

After more than a month of decline in deaths, D.C. has been on a slight upward trend for the past three days. The daily numbers remain far below where they were in early and mid-May, however.

On Wednesday, DC Health reported 63 new cases and 4 new deaths, bringing the city's totals to 9,537 and 499, respectively.

MARYLAND

Maryland has now been on a downward trend in new cases for a week.

Maryland is now ranked 10th among states for total number of cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Maryland reported 561 new cases and 33 new deaths, bringing the state's totals to 59,465 and 2,719, respectively.

VIRGINIA

More than 1,500 people in Virginia have now died from the coronavirus.

Virginia has now been on an 11-day downward trend.

Virginia is now ranked 11th among states for total number of cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Virginia reported 439 new cases and 18 new deaths, bringing the commonwealth's totals to 52,177 and 1,514, respectively.

Tuesday, June 9:

DC

D.C. has been on a month-long downward trend, and its 7-day average has now declined to where it was at the beginning of April.

Several members of D.C. National Guard have tested positive for the coronavirus after they were deployed to protests in D.C.

On Tuesday, DC Health reported 85 new cases and 4 new deaths, bringing the city's totals to 9,474 and 495, respectively.

MARYLAND

Maryland now reporting fewer than 1,000 people currently hospitalized from the coronavirus.

Maryland also reporting a 7.15% positivity rate for new coronavirus tests – well below the 10% goalpost.

Maryland has been on a downward trend since June 3.

On Tuesday, Maryland reported 500 new cases and 33 new deaths, bringing the state's total to 58,904 and 2,686, respectively.

VIRGINIA

Virginia has broken the 50,000-cases mark.

Nearly 1,500 people have now died in the commonwealth from the virus.

Virginia has now been on a downward trend for 9 consecutive days, and its 7-day average has declined to where it was on May 10.

On Tuesday, Virginia reported 487 new cases and 19 new deaths, bringing the commonwealth's total to 51,738 and 1,496, respectively.

Monday, June 8:

DC

DC health officials report an additional 57 cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths as a result of the virus. In total, DC reports 9,389 coronavirus cases and 491 deaths.

Health officials are urging those protesting the death of George Floyd across the country to get tested for COVID-19

MARYLAND

Maryland reports 431 new cases of coronavirus in the state and 28 additional deaths.

VIRGINIA

Health officials in Virginia report 390 new cases of coronavirus and 5 additional deaths in the commonwealth.

Sunday, June 7:

DC

DC announces 9,332 total cases of the virus as protests and crowds grow downtown. There are now 489 deaths from the virus in DC so far.

MARYLAND

Maryland now has 57,973 cases of coronavirus, with 1003 currently hospitalized and 2,626 confirmed deaths.



VIRGINIA

There are 50,861 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Virginia. 5,106 are still hospitalized and there are now 1,472 deaths from the virus.

Saturday, June 6:

DC

DC announces 9,269 total cases of the virus as protests and crowds grow downtown. There are now 483 deaths from the virus in DC so far.

MARYLAND

Maryland now has 57,482 cases of coronavirus, with 1,059 currently hospitalized and 2,616 confirmed deaths.



VIRGINIA

Confirmed cases in Virginia rises by 865, bringing the total number to 49,397 cases in the commonwealth.

Friday, June 5:

DC

The District will begin offering free walk-up coronavirus testing at firehouses from 4-8 p.m.

MPD reported that Officer Keith Williams, a 30-year veteran of the force, died Thursday of a suspected coronavirus-related illness.

The trend for new cases has mostly been flat since reopening began.

On Friday, the District reported 79 new cases of the coronavirus and 0 new deaths, bringing its totals to 9,199 and 475, respectively.

MARYLAND

Maryland continues to see a flat trend in new coronavirus cases, along with a gradual decline in coronavirus deaths.

Despite this decline, Maryland is still averaging more than 30 new deaths a day from the coronavirus.

On Friday, Maryland reported 912 new coronavirus cases and 34 new deaths, bringing its totals to 56,770 and 2,580, respectively.

VIRGINIA

Virginia’s 7-day average for new cases has now been declining for six days straight. That’s the longest sustained decline since the pandemic began.

Virginia’s 7-day average for coronavirus deaths has dropped precipitously over the past 11 days. It’s now down to where it was in mid-April.

On Friday, the commonwealth reported 676 new cases and 8 new deaths, bringing its totals to 48,532 and 1,453, respectively.

Thursday, June 4:

DC

D.C. begins free COVID-19 testing at fire stations, Mayor Bowser announced.

D.C.'s 7-day average for new cases has flattened a bit over the past week, but remains below where it was when reopening began.

Deaths are now down to 2-3 a day, on average. That’s compared to one month ago, when the city was reporting 10 new deaths a day.

On Thursday, the District reported 104 new cases and 2 new deaths, bringing the city's totals to 9,120 and 475, respectively.

MARYLAND

Maryland continues to see a flat trend in new coronavirus cases, along with a gradual decline in coronavirus deaths.

Today the state reported a percent positivity for new coronavirus tests of less than 9%. Nearly 400,000 people have now been tested for coronavirus in the state.

On Thursday, Maryland reported 876 new cases and 27 new deaths, bringing the state's totals to 55,858 and 2,546, respectively.

VIRGINIA

Virginia’s 7-day average for new cases has now been declining for five days straight. That’s the longest sustained decline since the pandemic began.

Virginia’s 7-day average for coronavirus deaths has dropped precipitously over the past 10 days. It’s now down to where it was in mid-April.

On Thursday, Virginia reported 951 new cases and 17 new deaths, bringing the commonwealth's totals to 47,856 and 1,445, respectively.

Wednesday, June 3:

DC

D.C. reported just 1 new coronavirus death. That’s the lowest daily number since April 5.

The District has now had more than 9,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

D.C.'s 7-day average for new cases has now declined to where it was in early April.

D.C.'s 7-day average for percent positivity in coronavirus tests is now under 10%.

D.C. Health reported 130 new cases and 1 new death on Wednesday, bringing its totals to 9,016 and 473, respectively.

MARYLAND

Maryland reported its second-highest day of testing today, and also a 9.49% positivity – the first time the state has fallen below the 10% national goalpost laid out by Dr. Deborah Birx.

Deaths remain on a downward trend since May 1, but have been flat for about the past two weeks.

The 7-day moving average for new cases remains more or less flat overall since reopening began.

Maryland reported 807 new cases and 45 new deaths, bringing its totals to 54,982 and 2,519, respectively.

VIRGINIA

Virginia’s 7-day average for new cases has declined for three days straight – the longest sustained decline since early May.

The 7-day average for coronavirus deaths in the commonwealth has been on a serious decline for a week straight now.

Virginia’s 7-day average percent positivity has declined to 9.89% -- the first time it has dropped below 10% since the pandemic began in March.

The commonwealth reported 951 new cases and 21 new deaths today, bringing its totals to 46,905 and 1,428, respectively.

Tuesday, June 2:

DC

Most of Virginia will move into Phase 2 on Friday, but Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond will remain in Phase 1.

D.C. reported the lowest number of new daily cases since March 23 (caveat: unknown how protests may have affected number of people getting tested over past few days).

D.C. is now average 4-5 deaths a day from the coronavirus – just a 1/3 of what it was a month ago.

D.C.’s coronavirus doubling time – the time it takes for the total number of cases to double – is now more than 60 days.

The District reported 29 new cases and two new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the city's total to 8,886 and 472, respectively.

MARYLAND

Maryland still averaging around 900 new cases a day, where it’s been for more than a week.

Deaths in Maryland from COVID-19 remain on a very slight downward trend, but have been averaging about 40 new reports a day for a month now.

The trend for new cases has essentially been flat since reopening began.

Maryland reported 848 new cases and 43 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 54,175 and 2,474, respectively.

VIRGINIA

After a week averaging more than 1,000 new cases a day, Virginia’s 7-day average dropped below the 1,000 mark on Tuesday.

Virginia’s 7-day average for new cases has trended downward for three days straight, but is still above where it was when reopening began.

The 7-day average for daily deaths has declined for five days straight after nearly two weeks of steep increases.

Virginia reported 841 new cases and 15 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the commonwealth's total to 46,239 and 1,407, respectively.

Monday, June 1:

DC

Has now been on a downward trend in new cases since May 6.

The 7-day average for the percentage of tests coming back positive has dropped to 11% (10% is the national baseline laid out by Dr. Deborah Birx.)

Five wards now have more than 1,000 cases each (1, 4, 5, 7, 8).

On Monday, DC Health reported 84 new cases and 4 new deaths, bringing the pandemic's total to 8,885 cases and 470 deaths in the District.

MARYLAND

The 7-day moving average for new cases is almost 100 daily cases lower than where it was on May 1.

Deaths continue their downward trend since April 30.

The percentage of tests combing back positive has been on a steep decline since May 11, when it was at 20%. It’s now just under 11%.

On Monday, Maryland reported 549 new cases and 21 new deaths, bringing the state's total to 53,327 cases and 2,431 deaths.

VIRGINIA

Virginia’s percent positivity has also declined to 11%, and it has now reported reaching its daily testing goal of 10,000 tests on five days, including three of the past five.

Since the 29th, Virginia has seen a four-day decline in daily deaths, following nearly two weeks of increase.

Virginia’s 7-day moving average for new daily cases hit a new peak yesterday, but declined slightly today.

On Monday, Virginia reported 1,132 new cases and 17 new deaths, bringing the commonwealth's total to 42,533 cases and 1,392 deaths.

Sunday, May 31:

Maryland reports a total of 1,183 hospitalizations, beating yesterday's numbers for the lowest hospitalizations since April 15.

Saturday, May 30:

D.C. reports 179 new positive coronavirus case and two new COVID-19 deaths.

Maryland has 52,015 total coronavirus cases and 2,390 deaths. Gov. Hogan said Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 11.6%—its lowest level in more than two months—and current total hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest level in more than six weeks.

Virginia reports a total of 72 additional deaths from the virus and a total of 43,611 total cases.

Friday, May 29:

D.C. will lower the speed limit on streets to 20 miles per hour effective Monday, June 1. This is in an effort to keep D.C. streets safe during the pandemic and social distancing era after noticing an increase in speeding on city streets.

According to the latest data, the DMV region now has more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus. D.C., Maryland and Virginia are dealing with 102,059 cases total.

Health officials in Maryland report a one-day increase of 1,279 coronavirus in the state, as well as 41 additional deaths. There are now more than 50,000 cases of the virus in Maryland.

D.C. reports 47 new cases of coronavirus in the district and 7 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

Virginia reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.