TAKOMA PARK, Md. — While the global pandemic we are all currently weathering has brought out the best in many of us, with acts of neighborly love and compassion surfacing daily, there are still those who will try to exploit uncertain times for their own benefit. The City of Takoma Park Police Department took to social media to warn the public about a new scam preying on people's coronavirus fears.

Police want people to be aware of a fake COVID-19 text message scam, that they say is not from any official agency.

"Someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 & recommends you self isolate/ get tested," the text message reads. "More at COVID-19anon.com/alert."

If you get a text message like this one, do not click the link, as hackers could then potentially steal your personal data by accessing your phone.

The police department warns of several other known scams on their website, including scammers peddling fake cures for the virus, price gouging on essential items and threats of disconnecting PEPCO service.

The Federal Trade Commission also offers helpful advice regarding coronavirus scams.

Don’t respond to texts, emails or calls about checks from the government

Ignore online offers for vaccinations and home test kits

Hang up on robocalls

Watch for emails claiming to be from the CDC or WHO

Do your homework when it comes to donations

For more information on coronavirus scams to avoid, visit the FTC website here.

