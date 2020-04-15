MANASSAS, Va. — The Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William has partnered with Prince William County Government and the cities of Manassas, and Manassas Park to collect donations for the Prince William Area Disaster Fund.

The combined disaster relief and recovery fund is supported mostly by donations from private citizens, businesses, faith-based organizations, and other community groups.



Donated money goes toward emergency networks, community groups, and agencies that are working to meet critical unmet needs. Funding priorities include food security, housing, and human services, employment assistance and other critical needs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We’re all in this together. We are just grateful to be able to connect our generous community members with the dedicated service providers who are going above and beyond to serve our area’s most vulnerable residents,” said Chelsi Conaway, The Alliance’s executive director.

To give to the Prince William Area Disaster Fund, text the word “IMPACT” to 36413. Donors can also give online by tapping here.

To contribute by check, please make checks payable to “The Alliance” and include “The Prince William Area Disaster Fund” in the memo line. Mail checks to 9073 Center Street, Manassas, VA 20110. For more information, call The Alliance at 703-344-4729, or email cconaway@alliancegow.org.

There are currently more than 500 positive cases of coronavirus in Prince William County.

