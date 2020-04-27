WASHINGTON — More than a month after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a D.C. man has fully recovered from coronavirus, finally sent home after 38 days in MedStar Washington Hospital.

MedStar says the patient spent the majority of his time hooked up to a ventilator, with each day being a struggle to breathe and fight the virus. But with the help of the hospital staff, he was able to build strength to fully recover without being sent to a rehab facility.

"Our hearts are full of joy and gratitude as we sent home another patient who recovered from COVID-19, after 38 days in the hospital," the caption reads on a Facebook video posted by MedStar Washington. "So many team members were involved in his care, so he could be reunited with his family. We wish our patient the very best!"

While we don't know much more about this patient (we've reached out for an interview, which has been politely declined at this time), we celebrate his recovery and say "Thank you" to all of our frontline workers fighting the coronavirus.

Video credit: MedStar Washington.

DC has more than 3,800 cases of coronavirus, with more than 175 coronavirus-related deaths, including the recent death of a 17-year-old boy.

As part of the District's hospital surge plan, the city plans to make 1,600 beds available in area hospitals and 2,000 beds at the D.C. Convention Center. Bowser said 600 beds will be made available by May 1.

D.C will also be awarding $25 million in grants to hospitals in the city. The award will be based on the number of beds hospital will make available. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the grant will be used to fund supplies, equipment, personnel, construction, and treatment efforts.

