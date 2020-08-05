The coronavirus kills nine people per day in Prince George's County

Health officials say it's the county's leading cause of death.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has begun easing coronavirus restrictions in the state, but the county hit hardest by the virus says the fight is far from over.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a press conference Friday that Prince George's is dealing with the most positive cases in the state, and that nine people die per day from COVID-19, making it the leading cause of death in the county.

In an effort to flatten the curve in the county, Alsobrooks discussed a plan to move forward, which included amping up testing, contact tracing and quarantine facilities.

"We absolutely have a plan," Alsobrooks said.

Testing

Alsobrooks said Friday that the county is currently testing about 5,000 people per week and they would like to get to a point where they're testing 10,000 people per week.

In order to reach that goal, Alsobroooks said county officials are looking to open additional testing sites in the north and south ends of the county. Additional details about those sites have not yet been released.

In order to open those sites, the county is working with the governor to secure testing kits from the state's 500,000 kit supply. Alsobrooks said she has requested 90,000 test kits for the county.

Officials are also working to secure antibody test and additional workers to help with contact tracing.

Quarantine Facility

Alsobrooks announced plans to open a county-run quarantine facility at a hotel in the county to allow those who can't safely quarantine at home somewhere to go.

In order to be eligible residents must be tested at a health department location and recommended by a nurse. Food, needed medication, transportation and other necessities will be provided to those at the facility. However, additional details were not made available Friday.

Rental Assistance Program

Prince Georgians in need of rent help during the pandemic can apply for the county's rental assistance program, which will begin May 11.

The emergency rental assistance program will provide up to $1,800 a month for up to three months to eligible people.

Eligibility is based on median income and whether or not the applicant is at risk of losing housing.

More details can be found at mypgc.us/renthelp including instructions on how to apply beginning May 11.

PGCPS High School Graduation Plans

Prince George's County Public Schools Superintendent Monica Goldson announced distance learning will continue through June 10 in the county. Summer school plans will be announced once the school year is completed.

Dr. Goldson also announced plans for a virtual graduation ceremony for graduating seniors on May 30.

The ceremony will feature a commencement speech from actress Taraji P. Hensen along with other famous alums.