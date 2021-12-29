Prince George's County's health officer said the hospitalization rate in Prince George’s has increased 27% since last week.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Leaders in Prince George’s County are asking locals to get vaccinated for COVID as the community’s test positivity rate continues to soar.

The latest data provided by the Maryland Department of Health shows, as of December 28, the testing positivity rate in Prince George’s was 29.13 percent. That figure was the highest in Maryland. On the whole, the state averaged a testing positivity rate of 19.31 percent.

“This is as bad as it has been,” said Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter. “And, the number of outbreaks, the sheer number of outbreaks, and the number of cases is more than we ever had.”

Carter added the hospitalization rate in Prince George’s has also increased 27 percent since last week, reaching 200 patients for the first time since February 2021.

He said one thing that is leading to an increase in outbreaks in Prince George’s County is that breakthrough cases are on the rise. A breakthrough case is when a person who has been double vaccinated still contracts the coronavirus.

“Please go out and get your booster,” he said.

Maryland health department data shows 59.4 percent of Prince George’s County residents are fully vaccinated. The county ranks eleventh in the state for its percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated. Maryland consists of 23 counties and the independent city of Baltimore.

Still, Carter says more people need to get vaccinated in his county.

“As your Health Officer, I am imploring every Prince Georgian five years of age or older to, as soon as possible, get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get a booster dose if you are 16 or older; it will save your life,” he said. “The more people who are vaccinated and boosted will help ease the growing strain on the ability of hospitals to provide timely, high-quality care to patients with or without COVID-19.”

However, many Prince George’s residents are still taking time to get tested for COVID. Locals gathered at the Bunker Hill Fire Station, in Brentwood, off Route 1, to receive their tests.

Prince George’s resident Sergio Martinez got tested. He said he wasn’t surprised to see the number of COVID cases go up in Prince George’s County and the region.

“Just seeing people out and about, a lot of people seem to really don’t care about the mask mandate, which just kind of shows why the numbers are going up,” he said.

Prince George’s resident April Richard also got tested at Bunker Hill. She works in healthcare and has also gotten her booster shot. She said she is disappointed the region is going through yet another surge.

“I believe in the science,” she said. “I believe in the power of our vaccines and because of that vaccine, I know that I have such a higher chance of being okay.”

However, she said she thinks some people have opted not to get vaccinated in Prince George’s because they distrust the health system due to racist actions taken in the past.

“Racism still exists and people still feel it, which is why they don’t trust the system,” she said.

Prince George's Partner Testing Facilities

Bunker Hill Fire Station

Monday through Friday

*OPEN December 31 9:00am - 2:00pm 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.



First United Methodist Church of Hyattsville

Monday, Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

*CLOSED Saturday, January 1, 2022

Roseu Medical Center | Book testing appointments online or call 301-604-8000

Monday through Friday

*CLOSED Monday, January 3, 2022

*Appointment Required

State Testing Facilities

City of Praise Family Ministries