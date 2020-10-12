Medical experts warn of false sense of security after negative coronavirus tests

COVID-19 testing sites are typically busy just before a major holiday. However, some medical experts worry the test results may not give the full picture.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — You may be planning to get a coronavirus test before the holidays, but be aware that the results may not give you the whole picture.

Some medical experts worry the test results are not definite and could give a false sense of security.

“We don’t recommend traveling, for the same reason we didn’t over Thanksgiving. We don’t relish seeing an increase in the number of cases,” said Dr. Alison Ansher with the Prince William Health Department.

As we get closer to the Christmas holiday, some experts worry we could see long lines at testing sites across the DMV, like we saw in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

“I believe people felt like if they had a negative test before they went traveling, they would be safe to go traveling. That in fact is not necessarily true,” said Dr. Ansher.

Dr. Answer said the test does not provide an accurate picture about whether or not it’s safe to visit family. “The test is only an example of a moment in time, when you get tested,” said Dr. Ansher.

Many people use the test results as an excuse not to wear a mask or social distance however Dr. Ansher said this is a dangerous thought. She said it’s important to follow the CDC guidelines no matter what the COVID test results say.

“Laboratory tests are not perfect. Particularly those who are not tested at the right point when there’s adequate amount of virus,” said Dr. Ansher.

In fact, someone can actually get a negative result for several days after becoming infected, depending on the sensitivity of the test.

Rapid test in particular require a higher level of the virus in order to be positive.

“We are recommending the usual wear a face covering or face mask. Wash your hands. social distancing and face coverings are essential,” said Dr. Ansher.