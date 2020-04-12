"This is going to save lives": Maryland health leaders report surge in applications to help on medical front lines

After Governor Larry Hogan put out a call for more help on the medical front lines, the Maryland Department of Health said thousands of people sent in applications.

MARYLAND, USA — After Gov. Larry Hogan pushed this week for more help on the medical front lines, the Maryland Department of Health said that "thousands and thousands" of people answered the call to fill critical positions using a state portal website.

The department oversees MarylandMedNow.com, which the governor promoted this week as a way for others to help medical crews currently fighting against the pandemic.

On Thursday, Deputy Director of Hospitals Bryan Mroz said that people from all around the state were reaching out to help in any way they could.

"We are getting licensed folks, we are getting unlicensed," he said. "We are getting people who want to do support. We’re getting security and maintenance applications. I’ve seen people who are saying, 'I can help in any way, shape or form. Put me in.'"

The department's website, which first began operations in the spring, serves as a connection to 80 Maryland health agencies.

Due to the surge in coronavirus cases across the country and region, Hogan said that hospitals were becoming overwhelmed with patients. To help medical crews currently on the front lines, the state hopes to fill thousands of additional positions over the next several weeks.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, the positions will be paid and can be filled quickly after an applicant passes necessary background checks.

"They’re needed," Mroz said. "We’re getting calls from nursing homes every day about support. We’re needing them for testing. We’re definitely going to need them for vaccinations.”

In the past, Mroz said health agencies could call on other states to help during critical times.

However, due to the surge being felt in almost every area of the country, he said the pandemic has led to an urgent need for others in Maryland to step up.

"We don’t want to get to the point where we’re hitting critical. We want to be ahead of that curve," Mroz said. "Right now, every state is in need. That’s why we’re turning and saying we can’t turn to normal staffing routes because the whole United States is going through this at the same time.”

The need for help comes as the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps has been sent to various spots around the state to assist with tasks like coronavirus testing and contact tracing.

On Thursday, State Coordinator Jonathan Caudle said the recent surge was leading to busy times for the group.

"We’ve had responders doing thousands of hours of volunteer work," Caudle said. "When a healthcare facility needs to get more staffing as they’re waiting for a staffing agency to bring more staff in, they usually call us first. Now, we’re gearing up for vaccination. We’re looking at how many volunteers we may have who are capable of giving vaccines.”

The Medical Reserve Corps has also seen the impact of others wanting to help. Caudle said that after the pandemic began in March, the group's number of volunteers had tripled to over 15,000.

"Roughly half of them are physicians, nurses, pharmacists. About half are non-medical," he said on Thursday. "There are so many tasks that need to be done. There are a lot of people who need help. So many people are asking to help.”

With the surge still bringing plenty of concerns, the Maryland Department of Health said the response from regular people to help out could help the state take control of the pandemic.

"It shows Marylanders are so willing to come forward, which is great," Mroz said. "This is going to save lives."