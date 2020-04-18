WASHINGTON — When Calvert County Deputy Marty McCarroll got diagnosed with COVID-19, his fellow police knew they had to show their support. When McCarroll recovered, they knew they wanted to honor him and all those on the front lines who help save lives every day.

McCarroll was cleared from CalvertHealth Medical Center last Sunday and is currently undergoing physical training while he recovers. He was hospitalized for 18 days, spending 13 of them in a medically induced coma.

"It's an Easter miracle!" family wrote on social media after announcing his release on April 12.

To show their solidarity for those who helped McCarroll and for all first responders, health workers and other essential workers, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office decided to hold a "rolling roll call" outside their patrol vehicles to show their gratitude earlier this month.

The deputies drove their cars around a lot to honor the healthcare workers, turning on their police lights and driving in a convoy.

When he was released on Sunday, Cpl. McCarroll was escorted out of CalvertHealth by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and local first responders for a proper hero sendoff, waving out of a white car on the way to his home where he plans on focusing on his recovery and being close to his wife, Tammy.

Video credit: Michelle Morley Parrott

