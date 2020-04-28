Coronavirus live updates: Spikes in cases over the weekend show we're not in decline yet

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues to grow. Here are the latest details.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to reduce the disease.

This blog details the latest updates from DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Monday, April 27:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the leaders that will oversee the Reopen D.C. Advisory Group. She also shared details on the city's hospital surge plan and effort to give D.C. hospital's a $25 million grant to accommodate a surge.

Maryland announces 906 new cases, 50 new hospitalizations and 31 additional deaths due to COVID-19. The total number of cases in Maryland is just under 20,000. The state also announced it would start releasing coronavirus case counts for individual nursing homes this week.

DC confirms 51 additional positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District's total to 3,892. There are 185 coronavirus-related deaths in the city, including the recent death of a 17-year-old boy.

Virginia reports 13,535 positive COVID-19 cases and 458 deaths in the state.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.

Key Facts

Criteria for Phase One of reopening is 14-day decline in number of cases. You can see how many cases have been reported each day below.

events with more than 10 people remain banned.

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot"

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are under States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia remain under stay-at-home orders

Face masks required for shoppers on essential trips in D.C. and Maryland

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until May 15

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Maryland and Virginia primaries delayed

The first case was discovered on March 5

Sunday, April 26:

Two additional residents in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 52 residents who tested positive are in isolation; 72 individuals who recovered have been returned to the general population.

Maryland reports an additional 815 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 18,581. There are 827 deaths reported in the state.

D.C. health officials confirm 142 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the District’s total number of cases to 3,841. There are 178 coronavirus-related deaths in the city.

Virginia reports 12,970 positive coronavirus cases and 448 deaths in the state.

Saturday, April 25:

13 additional residents in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 54 residents who tested positive are in isolation and 68 individuals who recovered from their illness have been returned to the general population.

D.C. health officials now report 3,699 cases of coronavirus in the District. An increase of 171 new cases in a 24-hour period. Health officials reported 12 additional deaths, bringing D.C.'s total to 165.

Maryland reports more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus in the state and one of the largest single-day increases of deaths of 74, bringing the state's total to 797. Health officials say there are now 17,766 total cases in Maryland. 3,760 people have been hospitalized by the virus, and 797 people have died.

Virginia reports an increase of 772 cases overnight, with 12,366 cases now in the commonwealth -- the highest single-day increase.1,942 people have been hospitalized by the virus, and 436 people have died, according to health officials.

Friday, April 24:

A second Park View High School staff member has tested positive for coronavirus. The employee last worked at the school on March 12.

The Calvert Health Department is opening a coronavirus testing site at Prince Frederick vehicle emissions inspection facility starting April 28.

Gov. Northam postpones May and June elections by two weeks.

An employee at the DC VA Medical Center died due to complications from coronavirus

DC Fire and EMS said 12 additional members tested positive this week for coronavirus, bringing the department total to 86. Fifty-one of those 86 have recovered and returned to full duty.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a partial reopening plan for the commonwealth on Friday, and said May 8 would be the earliest its first phase could be implemented.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a comprehensive three-stage recovery plan for the state, saying the initiative could kick off in early May if case numbers plateau. Stage 1 would include lifting the stay at home orders in the state, as well as recreational activities and playgrounds reopening.

Financial advisors for the District met with Mayor Bowser to discuss the current revenue estimates for D.C. The city is facing $721 million in cuts in it's current $9B budget, meaning it will have to trim the 2021 budget by an additional $773 million. D.C. CFO Jeffrey DeWitt said "This is a recession no matter how you look at it. By 2022, we’re back to 2019 levels."

Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to release Maryland's Roadmap to Recovery plan for the coronavirus crisis Friday afternoon.

Maryland now says 16,616 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state. That's a one-day increase of 879 cases. Health officials say 3,618 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, and 723 people have died.

D.C. health officials say there are 167 new positive cases of coronavirus in the city. That brings the District's total to 3,528 cases. 153 people have died as a result of the virus so far.

Virginia now reports 11,594 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth. 1,837 people have been hospitalized by the virus and 410 people have died .

Researchers at the University of Maryland are conducting a trial of the drug hydroxychloroquine to determine if it can be used to prevent COVID-19.

Thursday, April 23:

Alexandria reported 38 new cases and two deaths, bringing the county total to 512 cases and 15 fatalities.

Six new DOC inmates tested positive for coronavirus, for a total of 47 residents who tested positive and are in isolation. Sixty-two inmates have recovered and returned to the general population.

Gov. Northam extended the current ban on elective surgeries until May 1, and the closure of Department of Motor Vehicles public-facing offices until May 11

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the District's reopen strategy in an effort to move towards Phase 1 in accordance with White House guidance.

New data shows 2,485 positive cases of coronavirus in a 24-hour period. That's the largest single-day increase in cases for the region as a whole since the pandemic began. Thursday's numbers bring the total number of cases in the DMV to 30,096.

Maryland reports a one-day increase of 962 cases and 49 deaths. It's the largest increase in cases in the state since April 8. In total, Maryland now reports 15,737 cases of the virus and 680 deaths. Health officials say 3,477 people have been hospitalized.

DC confirms 3,361 positive coronavirus cases and reports 139 people have died from COVID-19.

Virginia now reports 10,998 total cases in the state. Of those cases, 1,753 have required hospitalization. Health officials say 372 people have died as a result of the virus in the commonwealth so far.

Wednesday, April 22:

Alexandria reported 12 new cases and two new deaths, for a total of 474 positive cases and 13 deaths.

LCPS said an Arcola Elementary School staff member tested positive for the coronavirus

Montgomery County health officials announced two additional COVID-19 testing sites in Wheaton and Germantown.

Dulles Health and Rehab Center in Herndon reported 11 patients have died from coronavirus, while 63 other patients and 19 staff members have tested positive.

Virginia reported 636 new cases of coronavirus, and 25 additional deaths, bringing the Commonwealth's totals to 10,266 cases and 349 deaths.

Gov. Hogan announced the reopening of the previously closed Laurel Hospital as the new Laurel Medical Center. Hogan said he will announce Maryland’s Roadmap To Recovery plan on Friday. This plan will mark how Maryland will reopen after the coronavirus pandemic led to a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the illness.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser shared updates on unemployment benefits for city residents and announced the opening of a new testing site at the University of District of Columbia (UDC) and the launching of rapid testing for vulnerable facilities in the city.

Maryland reports there are now 14,775 cases of coronavirus in the state. That's a one-day increase of 582 cases. Health officials report 631 people have died due to the virus, and 3,325 people have been hospitalized.

DC reports 108 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District's total to 3,206 COVID-19 cases. There are now 127 deaths reported.

Tuesday, April 21:

41 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death in Alexandria

The DMV could start easing social distancing guidelines by June 8 if it implements rigorous containment strategies, according to new projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME)

Gov. Larry Hogan is now allowing the state’s barbershops and salons to stay open to service essential personnel only during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland reports 14,193 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus and 584 deaths as a result of the coronavirus in the state. Those deaths bring the total number across the DMV to over 1,000 since the outbreak began.

D.C. health officials say there are now 3,098 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the District. Health officials say 112 people have died as a result of the virus.

Virginia now says there are 9,630 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the state. Of those cases, 1,581 have required hospitalization. Health officials report 324 people have died due to the virus so far.

Fairfax County Schools says they are moving away from Blackboard for distance learning during the coronavirus outbreak.

Researchers at the University of Maryland are working to determine if plasma from the blood of coronavirus survivors can help save lives.

Monday, April 20:

38 new COVID-19 cases with 2 new deaths in Alexandria

An internal MPD email shows the 6th District is disproportionately affected by coronavirus

After weeks of diplomatic discussions and procurement efforts, Maryland has acquired 500,000 COVID-19 tests from LabGenomics in South Korea.

7 new inmates test positive for coronavirus in the DC jail

Medical tents could be seen going up at St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland

Fairfax County Public Schools says it's continuing with distance learning despite the continuing problems they are experiencing with Blackboard Learn (FCPS 24-7). The updates made by Blackboard over the weekend have not corrected the system delays, a spokesperson confirms.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser shared updates on the city's public safety initiatives to ensure residents are safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland confirms 13,684 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,014 hospitalizations. There are now 516 reported coronavirus deaths in the state.

DC reports 134 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 2,927. There are 105 deaths in the city.

Virginia confirms 8,990 positive coronavirus cases. A total of 1,500 people are hospitalized and there are 300 deaths due to COVID-19.

Sunday, April 19:

1 p.m.: Maryland reports 12,830 positive coronavirus cases in the state. Of those numbers, there are 2,886 hospitalizations. A total of 486 people have died from the virus.

10 a.m. D.C. confirms 127 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 2,793. There are 96 reported deaths in the city.

9 a.m. Virginia reports 8,537 positive coronavirus cases. A total of 1,422 people are hospitalized and there are 277 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

Saturday, April 18:

2:15 p.m.: D.C. Department of Corrections reports seven additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 31.

12 p.m.: Maryland residents help a protest in Annapolis demanding stay-at-home orders be lifted in the state.

10:05 a.m.: Maryland has 12,308 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the state. Of those cases, 2,757 people have been hospitalized and 463 people have died as a result of the virus so far.

10 a.m.: D.C. now reports 2,666 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the District. Health officials say 91 people have died as a result of the virus so far.

9 a.m.: Virginia says there are 8,053 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Of those cases, 1,296 required hospitalization. 258 people have died in the commonwealth as a result of the virus so far.

Friday, April 17:

3:42 p.m.: Six additional members of D.C. Fire and EMS have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the department total to 74. Thirty-three of the 74 members have recovered and returned to full duty.

2:31 p.m.: At Hermitage Northern Virginia, 11 residents tested positive for coronavirus. All residents are being quarantined in their health care rooms, and any resident with a positive test is moved to an isolation area on the third floor.

2:30 p.m.: Maryland schools remain closed with distance learning until May 15, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Karen Salmon announces.

"With regards to the remainder of the school year and the summer, we will use this time to examine every option, and continue to develop a long-term plan for recovery," Salmon said.

Gov. Larry Hogan also announces the state is working on delivering $275 million in federal funds to help assist local school systems, mainly to be used at providing resources for online learning and education efforts.

The state also received 45.8 million dollars from the federal CARES Act to help support the maintenance of child care programs and the continuation of child care services for essential personnel.

2 p.m.: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says the commonwealth has not yet met the Phase 1 threshold for reopening. Phase 1 means 14 consecutive days of decline in coronavirus cases.

An executive order was issued to expand out-of-state medical licenses to practice in the state for physician's offices and other medical facilities.

The governor did not directly respond to Trump's tweet asking to "LIBERATE VIRGINIA," saying he and his staff were "fighting a biological war. I don't have time to fight Twitter wars."

11:45 a.m.: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and education officials say distance learning will continue throughout the 2019-2020 school year in response to the coronavirus crisis. The D.C. Public Schools and public charter schools school year will end early on May 29.

10:15 a.m.: Maryland reports 11,572 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. Of those cases, 2,612 have required hospitalization. Health officials say 425 people have died in Maryland as a result of the virus.

10 a.m.: D.C. health officials now say there are 2,476 positive cases of coronavirus in the District. A one-day increase of 126 new cases. Five more people have died as a result of the virus in D.C., bringing the total number of deaths to 86.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia now reports 7,491 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Of those cases, 1,221 people have been hospitalized by the virus and 231 people have died.

