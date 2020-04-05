Coronavirus live updates: Maryland turns blue to honor healthcare workers

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues to grow. Here are the latest details.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to reduce the disease.

This blog details the latest updates from DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Sunday, May 3:

The District reports that over 250 people have died after being diagnosed with the virus with over 5,000 positive cases. In Virginia, new numbers reflect almost 18,600 positive cases.

President Donald Trump is hosting a virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial tonight to discuss the country reopening. The town hall will be aired on Fox News but caused multiple road closures around the Mall.

Saturday, May 2:

The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds conducted flyover demonstrations over D.C., Baltimore and Atlanta. It was part of the America Strong salute to front-line health care workers.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed May 2nd Health Care Heroes Day and invited residents to show support of doctors, nurses, EMTs and other first responders with blue lights.

Maryland health officials say there are now 1,001 new coronavirus in the state and 58 more people have died as a result of the virus.

D.C. reports 139 new positive coronavirus cases and 9 additional deaths.

Virginia health officials have reported 830 new coronavirus cases and 35 additional deaths. That brings the total number of cases in the commonwealth to 17,731 and the total death toll to 581.

Friday, May 1:

Three Batelle decontamination units are being built in Virginia, Gov. Northam announced. The units use hydrogen peroxide vapor to helo clean masks and let them be used up to 20 times.

Virginia, Maryland and DC have all reported the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the outbreak began.In order to reopen the region, Governors are looking at a 14-day plateau.

In the District, health officials report 335 new positive cases with 7 new deaths.

Health officials in Maryland report 1,730 new cases, bringing the total to 23,472.

In Virginia, 1,055 new cases of the virus were announced, the largest in a 24-hour period since the virus began.

Some Virginia dental practices will reopen their doors to patients on Friday, with elective surgeries to resume and veterinarian practices to reopen as well.

Thursday, April 30:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed hospital funding agreements in conjunction with Howard University and George Washington University to begin the development of two new hospitals in Wards 1 and 8.

An additional 19 people have died from the coronavirus in D.C., bringing the death toll to 224 people. This is the city's highest day of lost lives due to COVID-19.

A look at D.C., Maryland and Virginia's individual epidemic curves may give us insight into when they will be able to begin plans for reopening.

An overnight increase of 217 new positive coronavirus cases brings D.C.'s total number of cases to 4,323. Health officials say 19 more people have died in a 24-hour period, bringing the District's total to 224.

More than 1,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in Maryland. Health officials say 62 people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing Maryland's coronavirus death toll to 1,047. A one-day increase of 893 positive cases brings that total to 21,742 in the state. Health officials say 1,432 people have recovered and been released from isolation.

Virginia reports the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases in the commonwealth since the virus began. Health officials say there were 885 new positive cases of the virus in a 24-hour period, which brings the total number of cases in the state to 15,846. Additionally, 30 more Virginians have died from the virus, bringing that total number to 552.

Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

Wednesday, April 29:

Elective surgeries and dental offices can resume operations in Virginia once the public health order expires tomorrow night at midnight, Gov. Northam announced. In Virginia, student loan lenders must offer at least a 90-day forbearance and waive late payment fees for those in the state.

Gov. Hogan issued Wednesday an executive order requiring universal testing of all residents and staff at all Maryland nursing homes. Facilities will be prioritized based on an imminent outbreak or a current rising threat risk, Hogan said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announces more than $8 million in additional funds for the DC Small Business Recovery Microgrants Program.

Ocean City, Maryland, Mayor Rick Meehan has extended the closure of the beach, Boardwalk and Inlet Parking Lot until May 15. In addition, restrictions on short term rentals have been extended through May 22 to mirror Gov. Larry Hogan's recovery plan for Maryland.

Maryland health officials report a one-day increase of 736 cases and 56 deaths as a result of the coronavirus. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 20,849. 985 people have died as a result of the virus in Maryland, and 1,645 people have been hospitalized.

Prince George's County Police Department temporarily suspended its beard policy due to coronavirus safety concerns.

Health officials in D.C. say there was a one-day increase of 112 coronavirus cases in the District, bringing the total number of cases to 4,106. Additionally, 15 more people have died as a result of the virus, bringing D.C.'s total number of lives lost to 205.

Virginia health officials say there are 622 new positive cases in the state. That brings the total to 14,961 coronavirus cases. An additional 30 people have died as a result of the virus. 522 people have died from the virus in Virginia so far, and 2,259 people have been hospitalized.

The Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative is handing out hundreds of meals to seniors and connecting families to technology.

Virginia's First Lady Pamela Northam, chair of Virginia STEM Education Commission, says CodeVA to get funds for computer science education.

Tuesday, April 28:

D.C. has decided to expand the criteria for priority coronavirus testing to grocery store workers, essential government employees, and other workers who continue to report to work in the District.

Hogan announced that 20 Maryland companies will help make personal protective equipment (PPE) as part of a grant system that the state will be running. More than 200 companies applied for the grant program.

Maryland has reported a one-day increase of 626 new positive cases of coronavirus. That brings the total number of cases in Maryland to 20,113. State health officials say 71 people have died in the last 24 hours. In all, 929 people have died from the virus so far in Maryland.

D.C. has announced 102 new cases of coronavirus in the District. D.C. health officials say the total number of cases is now 3,994. Additionally, five more people have died as a result of the virus in D.C., which brings the total number of lives lost to 190.

Virginia reports 804 new coronavirus cases in the commonwealth. That brings the total number of cases to 14,339. Health officials report 34 additional deaths in a 24-hour period. 492 people have died as a result of the virus so far in Virginia, and 2,165 people have been hospitalized.

Monday, April 27:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the leaders that will oversee the Reopen D.C. Advisory Group. She also shared details on the city's hospital surge plan and effort to give D.C. hospital's a $25 million grant to accommodate a surge.

Maryland announces 906 new cases, 50 new hospitalizations and 31 additional deaths due to COVID-19. The total number of cases in Maryland is just under 20,000. The state also announced it would start releasing coronavirus case counts for individual nursing homes this week.

DC confirms 51 additional positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District's total to 3,892. There are 185 coronavirus-related deaths in the city, including the recent death of a 17-year-old boy.

Virginia reports 13,535 positive COVID-19 cases and 458 deaths in the state.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.

Key Facts

Criteria for Phase One of reopening is 14-day decline in number of cases. You can see how many cases have been reported each day below.

events with more than 10 people remain banned.

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot"

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are under States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia remain under stay-at-home orders

Face masks required for shoppers on essential trips in D.C. and Maryland

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until May 15

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Maryland and Virginia primaries delayed

The first case was discovered on March 5

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.