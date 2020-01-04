WASHINGTON — This story is no longer being updated. For the latest information on coronavirus in the DMV, click here or follow this link:

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to curtail the disease.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have all issued stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of the virus. Scroll down in this live blog to find what that means for each state and the District.

Key Facts

The first case was discovered on March 5

Events with more than 10 people have been banned.

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have declared States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued stay-at-home orders

Online learning and teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until April 27

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Wednesday, April 1:

7:16 p.m.: WHCA Board voted to remove a news outlet from the rotation for a seat in the briefing room after violating social distancing policy requests.

7 p.m.: Two more D.C. jail inmates test positive for the coronavirus. So far, eight inmates have tested positive for the virus.

6:40 p.m.: Six positive cases and one death were reported at a Frederick County nursing home, Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center. It's the second death in the county.

2:30 p.m. Seven more members with D.C. Fire & EMS test positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 21.

2 p.m. Gov. Ralph Northam provides updates on coronavirus in the commonwealth, elaborating on his decision for a June 10 stay-at-home order and urging Virginians to fill out the Census. So far, there are 1,481 cases and 34 deaths in Virginia.

"I have always been under the model that you should expect the worst, but hope for the best," Northam said.

11:30 a.m. Fairfax County officials reporting three additional deaths due to complications of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the health district to five.

11:30 a.m. Mayor Muriel Bowser responds to questions about DOC inmate cases, saying six inmates tested positive at the D.C. detention center, and 88 are quarantined.

11 a.m. COVID-19 cases are almost at 600 in D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced 586 positive cases -- including 12 sworn MPD officers and at least 21 D.C. Fire & EMS -- and 11 deaths in the District.

Additionally, 154 officers and 177 other D.C. Fire & EMS workers are under quarantine, Bowser said.

10 a.m.: Maryland reports 31 deaths due to coronavirus -- an overnight increase of 13 people -- and 1,985 people sickened from the virus. 522 of those cases have required hospitalization.

9 a.m.: Virginia has 1,484 positive cases of coronavirus -- an increase of 234 cases since numbers were last reported on March 31. The state also reports a total of 34 people have died as a result of the virus.

8:30 a.m.: Correctional officers in a news conference alleged that DOC leaders are not accurately reporting the number of COVID-19 cases at the D.C. jail.

Tuesday, March 31

10:50 p.m.: In an announcement from D.C. officials, it's confirmed that both D.C. Police and D.C. Fire & EMS each have more cases of the coronavirus within their departments.

Four police officers and five fire and ems workers have the virus.

7 p.m.: Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County has lost five residents after they were diagnosed with coronavirus -- 77 of 95 residents tested positive.

11:30 a.m. Prince George's County reports its first positive COVID-19 case at their facility. The 29-year-old woman inmate has been quarantined in an isolation cell.

10 a.m.: Maryland reports 1,662 cases of the coronavirus in the state and 18 deaths. That's an increase of 249 cases and three deaths since numbers were last released on Monday. Details about the deaths have not been released.

9:30 a.m.: DC Department of Corrections reports its 6th positive COVID-19 case in DOC custody.

Monday, March 30

8 p.m.: D.C. Health officials release new coronavirus numbers. D.C. now has 94 new positive cases. There are a total of 495 positive COVID-19 cases in the District.

4:30 pm: Mayor Muriel Bowser issues a "Stay-At-Home" order for D.C.

2 p.m.: Gov. Ralph Northam also issues a "Stay-At-Home" order for Virginians. Only essential trips away from home are allowed.

12:30 p.m.: Virginia now has 1,020 cases of coronavirus in the state. The state reports 25 people have died after contracting COVID-19.

10:45 a.m.: Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a stay-at-home" order going into effect at 8 p.m. Only essential trips are allowed (Groceries, medical appointments). Any violation could lead to a misdemeanor charge.

10:45 a.m.: FEMA grants a major disaster declaration request for Washington, D.C.

10:30 a.m.: Cases in Maryland rise to 1,413.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

