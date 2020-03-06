Coronavirus updates: Virginia begins phase two Friday, except NoVa, Richmond

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues to grow. Here are the latest updates.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to reduce the disease.

This blog details the latest updates from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Tuesday, June 1:

DC

Most of Virginia will move into Phase 2 on Friday, but Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond will remain in Phase 1.

DC reported the lowest number of new daily cases since March 23 (caveat: unknown how protests may have affected number of people getting tested over past few days).

DC is now average 4-5 deaths a day from the coronavirus – just a 1/3 of what it was a month ago.

DC’s coronavirus doubling time – the time it takes for the total number of cases to double – is now more than 60 days.

The District reported 29 new cases and two new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the city's total to 8,886 and 472, respectively.

MARYLAND

Maryland still averaging around 900 new cases a day, where it’s been for more than a week.

Deaths in Maryland from COVID-19 remain on a very slight downward trend, but have been averaging about 40 new reports a day for a month now.

The trend for new cases has essentially been flat since reopening began.

Maryland reported 848 new cases and 43 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 54,175 and 2,474, respectively.

VIRGINIA

After a week averaging more than 1,000 new cases a day, Virginia’s 7-day average dropped below the 1,000 mark on Tuesday.

Virginia’s 7-day average for new cases has trended downward for three days straight, but is still above where it was when reopening began.

The 7-day average for daily deaths has declined for five days straight after nearly two weeks of steep increases.

Virginia reported 841 new cases and 15 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the commonwealth's total to 46,239 and 1,407, respectively.

Monday, June 1:

DC

Has now been on a downward trend in new cases since May 6.

The 7-day average for the percentage of tests coming back positive has dropped to 11% (10% is the national baseline laid out by Dr. Deborah Birx.)

Five wards now have more than 1,000 cases each (1, 4, 5, 7, 8).

On Monday, DC Health reported 84 new cases and 4 new deaths, bringing the pandemic's total to 8,885 cases and 470 deaths in the District.

MARYLAND

The 7-day moving average for new cases is almost 100 daily cases lower than where it was on May 1.

Deaths continue their downward trend since April 30.

The percentage of tests combing back positive has been on a steep decline since May 11, when it was at 20%. It’s now just under 11%.

On Monday, Maryland reported 549 new cases and 21 new deaths, bringing the state's total to 53,327 cases and 2,431 deaths.

VIRGINIA

Virginia’s percent positivity has also declined to 11%, and it has now reported reaching its daily testing goal of 10,000 tests on five days, including three of the past five.

Since the 29th, Virginia has seen a four-day decline in daily deaths, following nearly two weeks of increase.

Virginia’s 7-day moving average for new daily cases hit a new peak yesterday, but declined slightly today.

On Monday, Virginia reported 1,132 new cases and 17 new deaths, bringing the commonwealth's total to 42,533 cases and 1,392 deaths.

Sunday, May 31:

Maryland reports a total of 1,183 hospitalizations, beating yesterday's numbers for the lowest hospitalizations since April 15.

Saturday, May 30:

DC reports 179 new positive coronavirus case and two new COVID-19 deaths.

Maryland has 52,015 total coronavirus cases and 2,390 deaths. Gov. Hogan said Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 11.6%—its lowest level in more than two months—and current total hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest level in more than six weeks.

Virginia reports a total of 72 additional deaths from the virus and a total of 43,611 total cases.

Friday, May 29:

DC will lower the speed limit on streets to 20 miles per hour effective Monday, June 1. This is in an effort to keep D.C. streets safe during the pandemic and social distancing era after noticing an increase in speeding on city streets.

According to the latest data, the DMV region now has more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus. D.C., Maryland and Virginia are dealing with 102,059 cases total.

Health officials in Maryland report a one-day increase of 1,279 coronavirus in the state, as well as 41 additional deaths. There are now more than 50,000 cases of the virus in Maryland.

D.C. reports 47 new cases of coronavirus in the district and 7 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

Virginia reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths.

Thursday, May 28:

In accordance with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandate that protective face coverings be worn in indoor public spaces, face coverings will be required for everyone at Reagan National and Dulles International airports beginning Friday, May 29.

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said Thursday she will amend her executive order to allow the remainder of Phase I businesses to begin reopening on Friday.

Montgomery County will begin loosening restrictions at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1, County Executive Marc Elrich announced on Thursday.

Gov. Ralph Northam said there has been a decrease in the percent positivity which allows Northern Virginia, Richmond, and Accomack County to reopen Friday.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the Prince George's County Forward Task Force, whose focus will be on recovery efforts for the county. The task force will focus on five key areas, including education, human and social services, economics, and government operations to help move the region forward during the pandemic.

As of today, D.C.'s 7-day moving average for new cases has dropped to 101 – the lowest number since April 6.

County Executive Alsobrooks says the county will move forward with a planned phase one reopening on June 1.

Frederick County will begin its full Phase I reopening on Friday, with extra requirements that hair salons and barbershops make early morning hours available to seniors and vulnerable populations.

Virginia reported 1,152 new coronavirus cases and 57 additional deaths – a new single-day high – in the commonwealth, one day before Northern Virginia counties are scheduled to begin phase one of reopening.

Virginia has been on an upward trend in daily deaths from the coronavirus since 5/19, and hit new highs for both its 7-day average and single-day counts on Thursday, almost exactly two weeks after reopening began.

First-time applications for unemployment aid, though still high by historical standards, have now fallen for eight straight weeks.

D.C. reported 86 new coronavirus cases and 8 new deaths Thursday, bringing its total to ,8492 cases and 453 deaths.

In Maryland, 1,286 new cases were reported, along with 37 new deaths, bringing its total to 49,709 cases and 2,307 deaths.

In Virginia, the commonwealth reported 1,152 new cases and 57 new cases, bringing its total to 41,401 cases and 1,338 deaths.

Wednesday, May 27:

Gov. Larry Hogan says that Maryland is ready to complete Stage One of its reopening plan, and he announced he will allow restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining Friday. Outdoor youth sports, camps and pools can also reopen Friday with restrictions in place. Hogan said the state could be ready to enter Stage Two next week if trends continue.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District will reopen Friday, with some restrictions, following 14 days of a sustained decline in coronavirus cases in the city.

Gov. Larry Hogan says there will be a new free COVID-19 testing site at Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro starting Friday. It's one of two new testing sites coming to Prince George's County.

D.C. will lift its stay-at-home order and begin phase one of reopening on May 29.

Maryland reported 736 new cases of coronavirus and 53 additional deaths.

D.C. has hit a 14-day decline in new cases of coronavirus. Health officials reported 72 new cases and 5 additional deaths.

Virginia health officials report an additional 907 cases and 45 additional deaths. An additional 60 people have been hospitalized in the commonwealth.

Tuesday, May 26:

Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday. He said starting Friday, May 29, "everyone will need to wear a face-covering" to protect others. Face covering enforcement would be done through the Virginia Department of Health and not through law enforcement, Northam said. "This is for businesses who are grossly negligent. If a manager of a restaurant is not adopting this policy, then VDH can enforce (with a warning or fine)," Northam's Chief of Staff Clark Mercer said Tuesday.

Gov. Northam said that Northern Virginia is on track for Phase 1 of reopening starting this Friday.

D.C. announced the addition of two new testing sites in the city and the onboarding of 50 new contact tracers.

Charles County announced it is ready to move toward phase one and reopen Friday.

Maryland reported 535 additional cases of coronavirus in the state. Health officials say 30 more people have died as a result of the virus. It's the lowest single-day increase in cases in a month.

D.C. reported no new deaths as a result of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Health officials reported 109 new positive cases in the District. There are now 8,334 total cases in D.C. 440 people have lost their lives.

Virginia reports 1,615 new cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths as a result of the virus. An additional 56 people have been hospitalized according to health officials. The 1,615 new cases in Virginia is a single-day high for the commonwealth and brings its 7-day average over 1,000 cases for the first time.

Face masks may soon be required in Virginia.

Monday, May 25:

Health officials in Northern Virginia say the region has not met all reopening criteria

DC reports 115 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths, bringing the District's totals to 8,225 positive cases and 440 deaths. Bowser says the city is still on track for Phase 1 reopening this week.

Maryland reports 839 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths, bringing the state's total number of cases to 47,152.

Virginia sees a spike in the number of cases over the weekend, reporting 1,438 new cases of coronavirus.

Sunday, May 24:

DC's Department of Health releases the latest coronavirus numbers for the District on what should be day 14 of a 14 day decline. Instead, a new peak was detected with 132 cases, pushing the trend back to 11 days of decline. Five additional people have lost their life to the virus in D.C.

Gov. Ralph Northam hints to Virginians that face coverings could be a mandatory requirement if going inside businesses within the commonwealth.

Virginia health officials report 495 additional cases of coronavirus and 12 additional deaths in the state.

Maryland health officials report 818 new cases of coronavirus and 38 new deaths in the state.

Saturday, May 23:

Maryland health officials report 1,071 additional cases of coronavirus and 38 additional deaths in the state.

The Washington Nationals virtual ring ceremony is no more, after the club released in a statement that it will cancel its planned event with its players. According to the statement, Nationals players collectively, "decided they would prefer to receive their rings when the team could be physically reunited."

D.C. health officials say there are 73 additional cases of coronavirus in the District and 9 additional lives have been lost.

Virginia reports an additional 799 positive cases of coronavirus. Health officials say 23 more people have died as a result of the virus, and 36 more people have been hospitalized. Among these new cases and deaths includes 46 new cases in Alexandria, and one death has been added to the city's death toll from the virus.

A D.C. Circulator spokesperson confirmed a driver has died from coronavirus complications.

Friday, May 22:

By at least one metric, the D.C. metro area remains the nation’s most concerning coronavirus hot spot, according to Dr. Deborah Birx.

Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing has coronavirus

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam emphasized that Virginia churches should follow state guidelines on reopening with 50% capacity after President Trump held a press conference declaring places of worship as essential.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that D.C. Public Schools will return on August 31, whether in person or through virtual learning.

The mayor also released new details about how the District could begin a phased reopening as early as May 29.

As of Friday, DC Health says the District has been on a downward trend for new coronavirus cases for 11 days.

In Virginia, the trend for new cases reported daily has been flat for more than a week, and the trend for deaths reported daily has been heading downward since May 8.

In Maryland, the 7-day average for new deaths reported daily peaked on April 30, and has been on a downward trend ever since. As of Friday, the trend had reached its lowest point since mid-April.

On Friday, DC Health reported 105 new cases of the coronavirus and 6 new deaths, bringing the total for each to 7,893 and 418, respectively.

In Maryland, 893 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 44,424. 2,092 people have died in the state from COVID-19.

In Virginia, 813 new cases were reported on Friday, along with 37 new deaths. 34,950 people have now been infected with the novel coronavirus in Virginia, and 1,136 have died from it.

Thursday, May 21:

Self-swab coronavirus testing will be available at 17 CVS pharmacies in Maryland starting Friday

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Prince George's County will reopen with Phase 1 by June 1 if the trend in downward cases continues. Data of tests collected last week have a 28% positivity rate in the county she said, which is a decrease from a high of 41% the week of April 19.

DC could begin the first phase of reopening by next week on May 29, Mayor Bowser and ReOpen DC Advisory Group announced. The first stage of reopening would allow restaurants to open for patio seating only and curbside retail for non-essential businesses. A final decision is expected on Tuesday.

Maryland reports 1,208 new cases of coronavirus in the state. Health officials also report 41 additional deaths.

D.C. announced 354 new cases of coronavirus and 5 additional deaths. It's a single-day case count high for the District.

Virginia reports 1,229 additional cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth and 25 additional deaths.

Gov. Hogan announces new steps to increase Maryland's COVID-19 testing capacity.

While the pace of layoffs has declined for six straight weeks, the number of weekly unemployment applications remains immense by historical standards

Wednesday, May 20:

Loudoun County and DC Public Schools discuss plans for sending students back to school as early as August

Fairfax County cancels summer camps

Business owners in Charles County protest delayed reopening

Maryland State Department of Education developed plan to continue and expand child care during COVID-19 pandemic

23 pediatric cases of a rare but potentially deadly inflammatory disease recently linked to coronavirus reported at DC hospital

Maryland reports an additional 777 positive cases of coronavirus and 41 additional deaths. Maryland now reports more than 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

Montgomery County officials say they are still not ready to reopen the county just yet, citing a need for a continued downward trend in hospitalizations and increased ICU capacity before finalizing opening plans.

D.C. health officials report an additional 117 new cases of coronavirus in the District. An additional 7 people have died as a result of the virus.

Virginia health officials report 763 new coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths due to coronavirus in the commonwealth.

Tuesday, May 19:

Fairfax County parks will reopen for limited use in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines for Memorial Day weekend. Playgrounds, restrooms, dog parks, volleyball/basketball courts and athletic fields will remain closed and water fountains will be turned off.

Arlington County Board accepted and appropriated a $20.66 million federal grant to support programs and services affected by the pandemic.

DC allows certain non-essential businesses to reopen for curbside pickup wth a waiver

The 95th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim has been canceled due to coronavirus.

Maryland health officials report 1,784 new cases of coronavirus in the state and 60 additional deaths.

400 people have died from the coronavirus in D.C. Health officials report 8 new deaths as a result of the virus, and 164 new cases.

Virginia reports 1,005 new coronavirus cases in the commonwealth, and 27 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.





