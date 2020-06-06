Coronavirus updates: First weekend of Virginia, Maryland Phase 2 reopening

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues to grow. Here are the latest updates.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to reduce the disease.

This blog details the latest updates from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Have a question? Text it to us at 202-895-5599.

Saturday, June 6:

DC





MARYLAND





VIRGINIA

Friday, June 5:

DC

The District will begin offering free walk-up coronavirus testing at firehouses from 4-8 p.m.

MPD reported that Officer Keith Williams, a 30-year veteran of the force, died Thursday of a suspected coronavirus-related illness.

The trend for new cases has mostly been flat since reopening began.

On Friday, the District reported 79 new cases of the coronavirus and 0 new deaths, bringing its totals to 9,199 and 475, respectively.

MARYLAND

Maryland continues to see a flat trend in new coronavirus cases, along with a gradual decline in coronavirus deaths.

Despite this decline, Maryland is still averaging more than 30 new deaths a day from the coronavirus.

On Friday, Maryland reported 912 new coronavirus cases and 34 new deaths, bringing its totals to 56,770 and 2,580, respectively.

VIRGINIA

Virginia’s 7-day average for new cases has now been declining for six days straight. That’s the longest sustained decline since the pandemic began.

Virginia’s 7-day average for coronavirus deaths has dropped precipitously over the past 11 days. It’s now down to where it was in mid-April.

On Friday, the commonwealth reported 676 new cases and 8 new deaths, bringing its totals to 48,532 and 1,453, respectively.

Thursday, June 4:

DC

D.C. begins free COVID-19 testing at fire stations, Mayor Bowser announced.

D.C.'s 7-day average for new cases has flattened a bit over the past week, but remains below where it was when reopening began.

Deaths are now down to 2-3 a day, on average. That’s compared to one month ago, when the city was reporting 10 new deaths a day.

On Thursday, the District reported 104 new cases and 2 new deaths, bringing the city's totals to 9,120 and 475, respectively.

MARYLAND

Maryland continues to see a flat trend in new coronavirus cases, along with a gradual decline in coronavirus deaths.

Today the state reported a percent positivity for new coronavirus tests of less than 9%. Nearly 400,000 people have now been tested for coronavirus in the state.

On Thursday, Maryland reported 876 new cases and 27 new deaths, bringing the state's totals to 55,858 and 2,546, respectively.

VIRGINIA

Virginia’s 7-day average for new cases has now been declining for five days straight. That’s the longest sustained decline since the pandemic began.

Virginia’s 7-day average for coronavirus deaths has dropped precipitously over the past 10 days. It’s now down to where it was in mid-April.

On Thursday, Virginia reported 951 new cases and 17 new deaths, bringing the commonwealth's totals to 47,856 and 1,445, respectively.

Wednesday, June 3:

DC

D.C. reported just 1 new coronavirus death. That’s the lowest daily number since April 5.

The District has now had more than 9,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

D.C.'s 7-day average for new cases has now declined to where it was in early April.

D.C.'s 7-day average for percent positivity in coronavirus tests is now under 10%.

D.C. Health reported 130 new cases and 1 new death on Wednesday, bringing its totals to 9,016 and 473, respectively.

MARYLAND

Maryland reported its second-highest day of testing today, and also a 9.49% positivity – the first time the state has fallen below the 10% national goalpost laid out by Dr. Deborah Birx.

Deaths remain on a downward trend since May 1, but have been flat for about the past two weeks.

The 7-day moving average for new cases remains more or less flat overall since reopening began.

Maryland reported 807 new cases and 45 new deaths, bringing its totals to 54,982 and 2,519, respectively.

VIRGINIA

Virginia’s 7-day average for new cases has declined for three days straight – the longest sustained decline since early May.

The 7-day average for coronavirus deaths in the commonwealth has been on a serious decline for a week straight now.

Virginia’s 7-day average percent positivity has declined to 9.89% -- the first time it has dropped below 10% since the pandemic began in March.

The commonwealth reported 951 new cases and 21 new deaths today, bringing its totals to 46,905 and 1,428, respectively.

Tuesday, June 2:

DC

Most of Virginia will move into Phase 2 on Friday, but Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond will remain in Phase 1.

D.C. reported the lowest number of new daily cases since March 23 (caveat: unknown how protests may have affected number of people getting tested over past few days).

D.C. is now average 4-5 deaths a day from the coronavirus – just a 1/3 of what it was a month ago.

D.C.’s coronavirus doubling time – the time it takes for the total number of cases to double – is now more than 60 days.

The District reported 29 new cases and two new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the city's total to 8,886 and 472, respectively.

MARYLAND

Maryland still averaging around 900 new cases a day, where it’s been for more than a week.

Deaths in Maryland from COVID-19 remain on a very slight downward trend, but have been averaging about 40 new reports a day for a month now.

The trend for new cases has essentially been flat since reopening began.

Maryland reported 848 new cases and 43 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 54,175 and 2,474, respectively.

VIRGINIA

After a week averaging more than 1,000 new cases a day, Virginia’s 7-day average dropped below the 1,000 mark on Tuesday.

Virginia’s 7-day average for new cases has trended downward for three days straight, but is still above where it was when reopening began.

The 7-day average for daily deaths has declined for five days straight after nearly two weeks of steep increases.

Virginia reported 841 new cases and 15 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the commonwealth's total to 46,239 and 1,407, respectively.

Monday, June 1:

DC

Has now been on a downward trend in new cases since May 6.

The 7-day average for the percentage of tests coming back positive has dropped to 11% (10% is the national baseline laid out by Dr. Deborah Birx.)

Five wards now have more than 1,000 cases each (1, 4, 5, 7, 8).

On Monday, DC Health reported 84 new cases and 4 new deaths, bringing the pandemic's total to 8,885 cases and 470 deaths in the District.

MARYLAND

The 7-day moving average for new cases is almost 100 daily cases lower than where it was on May 1.

Deaths continue their downward trend since April 30.

The percentage of tests combing back positive has been on a steep decline since May 11, when it was at 20%. It’s now just under 11%.

On Monday, Maryland reported 549 new cases and 21 new deaths, bringing the state's total to 53,327 cases and 2,431 deaths.

VIRGINIA

Virginia’s percent positivity has also declined to 11%, and it has now reported reaching its daily testing goal of 10,000 tests on five days, including three of the past five.

Since the 29th, Virginia has seen a four-day decline in daily deaths, following nearly two weeks of increase.

Virginia’s 7-day moving average for new daily cases hit a new peak yesterday, but declined slightly today.

On Monday, Virginia reported 1,132 new cases and 17 new deaths, bringing the commonwealth's total to 42,533 cases and 1,392 deaths.

Sunday, May 31:

Maryland reports a total of 1,183 hospitalizations, beating yesterday's numbers for the lowest hospitalizations since April 15.

Saturday, May 30:

D.C. reports 179 new positive coronavirus case and two new COVID-19 deaths.

Maryland has 52,015 total coronavirus cases and 2,390 deaths. Gov. Hogan said Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 11.6%—its lowest level in more than two months—and current total hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest level in more than six weeks.

Virginia reports a total of 72 additional deaths from the virus and a total of 43,611 total cases.

Friday, May 29:

D.C. will lower the speed limit on streets to 20 miles per hour effective Monday, June 1. This is in an effort to keep D.C. streets safe during the pandemic and social distancing era after noticing an increase in speeding on city streets.

According to the latest data, the DMV region now has more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus. D.C., Maryland and Virginia are dealing with 102,059 cases total.

Health officials in Maryland report a one-day increase of 1,279 coronavirus in the state, as well as 41 additional deaths. There are now more than 50,000 cases of the virus in Maryland.

D.C. reports 47 new cases of coronavirus in the district and 7 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

Virginia reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.





What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.