WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to curtail the disease.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have all issued stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of the virus. Scroll down in this blog to find what that means for each state and the District.

Key Facts

The first case was discovered on March 5

Events with more than 10 people have been banned.

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot"

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have declared States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued stay-at-home orders

Face masks required for grocery shoppers in D.C. and Maryland

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until April 27

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Maryland and Virginia primaries delayed

Monday, April 13:

3:30 p.m.: The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) confirms that five of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19. These cases were confirmed between March 27 and April 7, 2020.

2 p.m.: Virginia Gov. Ralph discussed modeling, education and budget concerns during his latest news conference on April 13. He says Virginia-specific modeling shows the commonwealth's surge may come sometime between late April and early May.

11 a.m.: Mayor Muriel Bowser says the first inmate at the D.C. Central Detention Facility has died on April 13 after a positive coronavirus diagnosis on April 7. He was identified as 51-year-old Deon Crowell and had been in DOC custody since 2018, officials said.

Bowser added that homebound people who need assistance with food or essential services can call the hotline at 1-888-349-8323, or visit the website here for help. Students who need to go to school for meals, including and families who need grocery items can visit the online resources here for locations.

9 a.m.: Maryland has begun tracking coronavirus cases down to the zip code instead of just the county level. 20904 has the highest amount of coronavirus cases in the DC-area of Maryland.

Sunday, April 12:

10:15 a.m.: In Maryland, there are now 8225 cases of coronavirus, with 1860 hospitalized and 235 deaths.

10:00 a.m.: There are now 1875 coronavirus cases in D.C. and 50 deaths, health officials for the District announce.

9:25 a.m.: Virginia announces there are now 5274 cases in the commonwealth with 141 deaths.

Saturday, April 11:

5:57 p.m.: The Alexandria Health Department confirmed 19 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 200, including one fatality.

1:30 p.m.: The DC Department of Corrections said four additional residents in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 42 residents who tested positive are in isolation and 9 individuals who recovered from their illness have been returned to the general population.

12:00 p.m.: Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced an executive order that would require shoppers at grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail stores to wear a mask or face covering. Face coverings will also be required on buses in the county. The order goes into effect on Wednesday, April 15.

10:30 a.m.: Maryland says there are now 7696 cases in the state and 206 deaths.

10:00 a.m.: D.C. Department of Health says there are now 1,778 cases and 47 deaths in the District.

Mayor Bowser also said Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park and roads in Anacostia Park and Fort Dupont Park will be closed to vehicle traffic so that residents can access these roads for essential exercise.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia has reported a one-day increase of 568 coronavirus cases, bringing the state's total to 5,077. Of those cases, 837 have required hospitalization. 130 people have died as a result of the virus in Virginia.

9:00 a.m.: Several farmers' and fisher's markets at the Wharf have reopened but must follow new safety protocols and have a waiver.

Friday, April 10:

8:39 p.m.: The Alexandria Health Department confirmed 11 additional cases of COVID-19 in Alexandria, bringing the total to 181, including one fatality.

8:10 p.m.: A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) recruit at the training academy in Gaithersburg tested positive for COVID-19. The Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DOCR) is also reporting a positive COVID-19 test of an inmate at the County correctional facility.

7:30 p.m.: D.C. has approved the vendors at the Municipal Fish Market to reopen with additional physical distancing protocols, staffing, and protective equipment. Several other farmers' markets will reopen over the weekend, too.

5:36 p.m.: Mayor Bowser granted 75 days of additional good time credits to eligible residents in the DC Jail. Those eligible include residents who are currently in the DC Jail as a result of a misdemeanor conviction. There are currently 36 eligible inmates that the 75-day additional good time credit would apply to. Approximately half of the 36 inmates will be eligible for immediate release.

4:55 p.m.: Six more residents in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 39 residents who tested positive are in isolation and 8 individuals who recovered from their illness have been returned to the general population.

2:55 p.m.: Seven additional members of DC Fire and EMS have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the department total to 56. Eleven of the 56 members have recovered and returned to full duty.

2:00 p.m.: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam provides several updates on the commonwealth's coronavirus strategy, including new efforts to help process unemployment claims and state budget plans.

Northam also announces a new proposal for the Virginia Department of Corrections, which would allow the DOC to release offenders who have one year or less in their sentences and who have demonstrated good behavior.

The Virginia General Assembly will vote on the proposal when they reconvene on April 22. Until then, DOC is working on figuring out how they can be released.

12:30 p.m.: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces an immediate state budget freeze and a state hiring freeze, stating that Maryland is projecting a potential revenue loss of $2.8 billion for the fiscal year 2020.

Gov. Hogan also announces a new $2.5M investment to the University of Maryland School of Medicine that will enable up to 20,000 tests per day at the school's lab.

In addition, a new PPE contamination site is set up at BWI Airport, giving Maryland the ability to clean and sterilize up to 80,000 N95 respirator masks per day.

A new registry for those that have recovered from coronavirus has been launched, called COVID-CONNECT. Survivors can voluntarily share their own stories and experiences and connect with those who have gone through similar experiences.

"Each of the recovered coronavirus patients in Maryland has a story to tell and a role to play in our efforts to save lives and slow the spread of this virus," Hogan stated April 10.

11:21 a.m.: Prince George’s County's Department of Public Works and Transportation is asking patrons to wear masks when they take public transportation, to protect themselves and others.

10:00 a.m.: Maryland announces 6,968 positive coronavirus cases in the state with 171 deaths. The state also announces there have been a total of 37,480 negative test results -- 2,136 of which have been in the last 24 hours.

9:30 a.m.: Virginia says there are now 4,509 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Of those cases 772 have required hospitalizations. 121 people have died as a result of the virus in the commonwealth.

9:00 a.m.: D.C. says there are now 1,523 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus with 32 deaths.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

