WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to curtail the disease.

This blog details the latest updates from DC, Maryland and Virginia.

Have a question? Text it to us at 202-895-5599.

Tuesday, April 21:

41 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death in Alexandria

The DMV could start easing social distancing guidelines by June 8 if it implements rigorous containment strategies, according to new projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME)

RELATED: Here's when the DMV could start easing social distancing

Gov. Larry Hogan is now allowing the state’s barbershops and salons to stay open to service essential personnel only during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland reports 14,193 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus and 584 deaths as a result of the coronavirus in the state. Those deaths bring the total number across the DMV to over 1,000 since the outbreak began.

RELATED: Gov. Hogan allows Maryland barbers, salons to open for appointments with certain essential workers

D.C. health officials say there are now 3,098 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the District. Health officials say 112 people have died as a result of the virus.

Virginia now says there are 9,630 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the state. Of those cases, 1,581 have required hospitalization. Health officials report 324 people have died due to the virus so far.

Fairfax County Schools says they are moving away from Blackboard for distance learning during the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Fairfax County schools transition away from Blackboard for distance learning, parents voice frustrations with issues

Researchers at the University of Maryland are working to determine if plasma from the blood of coronavirus survivors can help save lives.

RELATED: Can blood from COVID-19 survivors treat coronavirus ICU patients?

Monday, April 20:

38 new COVID-19 cases with 2 new deaths in Alexandria

An internal MPD email shows the 6th District is disproportionately affected by coronavirus

RELATED: DC police officers in 6th District at increased risk for COVID-19

After weeks of diplomatic discussions and procurement efforts, Maryland has acquired 500,000 COVID-19 tests from LabGenomics in South Korea.

RELATED: Maryland receives 500K coronavirus tests from South Korea

7 new inmates test positive for coronavirus in the DC jail

RELATED: DOC: More than 50 inmates tested positive for coronavirus at DC detention facility

Medical tents could be seen going up at St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland

Fairfax County Public Schools says it's continuing with distance learning despite the continuing problems they are experiencing with Blackboard Learn (FCPS 24-7). The updates made by Blackboard over the weekend have not corrected the system delays, a spokesperson confirms.

RELATED: Fairfax County schools' distance learning continues with multiple technical issues

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser shared updates on the city's public safety initiatives to ensure residents are safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: DC coronavirus updates: Safety measures implemented at DC jail following inspector report

Maryland confirms 13,684 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,014 hospitalizations. There are now 516 reported coronavirus deaths in the state.

DC reports 134 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 2,927. There are 105 deaths in the city.

Virginia confirms 8,990 positive coronavirus cases. A total of 1,500 people are hospitalized and there are 300 deaths due to COVID-19.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.

Sunday, April 19:

1 p.m.: Maryland reports 12,830 positive coronavirus cases in the state. Of those numbers, there are 2,886 hospitalizations. A total of 486 people have died from the virus.

10 a.m. D.C. confirms 127 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 2,793. There are 96 reported deaths in the city.

9 a.m. Virginia reports 8,537 positive coronavirus cases. A total of 1,422 people are hospitalized and there are 277 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

Saturday, April 18:

2:15 p.m.: D.C. Department of Corrections reports seven additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 31.

12 p.m.: Maryland residents help a protest in Annapolis demanding stay-at-home orders be lifted in the state.

RELATED: 'Reopen Maryland' protesters want stay-at-home orders lifted

10:05 a.m.: Maryland has 12,308 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the state. Of those cases, 2,757 people have been hospitalized and 463 people have died as a result of the virus so far.

10 a.m.: D.C. now reports 2,666 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the District. Health officials say 91 people have died as a result of the virus so far.

9 a.m.: Virginia says there are 8,053 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Of those cases, 1,296 required hospitalization. 258 people have died in the commonwealth as a result of the virus so far.

Friday, April 17:

3:42 p.m.: Six additional members of D.C. Fire and EMS have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the department total to 74. Thirty-three of the 74 members have recovered and returned to full duty.

2:31 p.m.: At Hermitage Northern Virginia, 11 residents tested positive for coronavirus. All residents are being quarantined in their health care rooms, and any resident with a positive test is moved to an isolation area on the third floor.

2:30 p.m.: Maryland schools remain closed with distance learning until May 15, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Karen Salmon announces.

"With regards to the remainder of the school year and the summer, we will use this time to examine every option, and continue to develop a long-term plan for recovery," Salmon said.

Gov. Larry Hogan also announces the state is working on delivering $275 million in federal funds to help assist local school systems, mainly to be used at providing resources for online learning and education efforts.

The state also received 45.8 million dollars from the federal CARES Act to help support the maintenance of child care programs and the continuation of child care services for essential personnel.

2 p.m.: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says the commonwealth has not yet met the Phase 1 threshold for reopening. Phase 1 means 14 consecutive days of decline in coronavirus cases.

An executive order was issued to expand out-of-state medical licenses to practice in the state for physician's offices and other medical facilities.

The governor did not directly respond to Trump's tweet asking to "LIBERATE VIRGINIA," saying he and his staff were "fighting a biological war. I don't have time to fight Twitter wars."

11:45 a.m.: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and education officials say distance learning will continue throughout the 2019-2020 school year in response to the coronavirus crisis. The D.C. Public Schools and public charter schools school year will end early on May 29.

10:15 a.m.: Maryland reports 11,572 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. Of those cases, 2,612 have required hospitalization. Health officials say 425 people have died in Maryland as a result of the virus.

10 a.m.: D.C. health officials now say there are 2,476 positive cases of coronavirus in the District. A one-day increase of 126 new cases. Five more people have died as a result of the virus in D.C., bringing the total number of deaths to 86.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia now reports 7,491 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Of those cases, 1,221 people have been hospitalized by the virus and 231 people have died.

Key Facts

Events with more than 10 people have been banned.

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot"

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have declared States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued stay-at-home orders

Face masks required for grocery shoppers in D.C. and Maryland

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until May 15

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed. DC schools will remain closed through the end of the school year.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Maryland and Virginia primaries delayed

The first case was discovered on March 5

Read previous updates here.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

RELATED: DC coronavirus updates: Mayor Bowser extends stay-at-home orders and public health emergency until May 15

RELATED: Virginia coronavirus updates: Restrictions on gatherings, non-essential businesses extended to May 8

RELATED: Maryland coronavirus updates: Face masks mandatory, PPE supplies increase as positive cases top 10,000

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.