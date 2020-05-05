Coronavirus live updates: DC, Maryland report highest 7-day averages for new cases since outreak began

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues to grow. Here are the latest details.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to reduce the disease.

This blog details the latest updates from DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Tuesday, May 5:

Data shows that both D.C.and Maryland are reporting their highest 7-day average of new cases since the outbreak began, with Maryland averaging more than 1,000 new cases a day

Maryland reports 709 additional positive cases of coronavirus in the state and 74 additional deaths. A total of 1,290 people have died as a result of the virus in Maryland, where there are 27,117 cases total.

D.C. health officials report 152 new coronavirus cases and 6 additional deaths. The DIstrict now reports 5,322 total cases and 264 lives lost. D.C.'s Ward 4 is reporting more than 1,000 cases.

While cases in Virginia continue to rise, there are four jurisdictions in the state reporting no cases: Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties, and Covington City.

Virginia health officials report 764 new positive cases of coronavirus and 29 additional deaths as a result of the virus. In total, Virginia now reports 20,256 positive cases and 713 deaths. Gov. Ralph Northam plans to begin reopening the state on May 15.

Monday, May 4:

Governor Ralph Northam said in Monday's news conference that Virginia could start to see Phase 1 of reopening as early as next week, May 15.

DC Bar Exam canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ocean City officials plan to reopen beach access, including its popular Boardwalk area.

D.C. just provided numbers that show 72 COVID-19 coronavirus deaths that are connected to residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Northam extended his executive order closing nonessential businesses and restricting social gatherings through May 14.

Virginia Health Department officials said that testing has been increasing significantly over the past two weeks. Commonwealth officials expect the number of hospitalized patients to continue increasing

Virginia announced that they have paused efforts to produce additional hospital surge capacity; believing that they have enough.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said data shows Hispanics and African Americans are being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the District.

Chairman Phil Mendelson announced several emergency legislation under the Public Health Emergency that will appear before the D.C. Council on Tuesday.

D.C.'s average daily case numbers have jumped to 154 new cases, the highest point yet. There are now 5,170 positive cases reported in D.C. with 258 people dead.

Sunday, May 3:

D.C. Department of Corrections reports four new inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The District reports that over 250 people have died after being diagnosed with the virus with over 5,000 positive cases. In Virginia, new numbers reflect almost 18,600 positive cases.

President Donald Trump hosts a virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial to discuss the country reopening. The town hall caused multiple road closures around the Mall.

Saturday, May 2:

The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds conducted flyover demonstrations over D.C., Baltimore and Atlanta. It was part of the America Strong salute to front-line health care workers.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed May 2nd Health Care Heroes Day and invited residents to show support of doctors, nurses, EMTs and other first responders with blue lights.

Maryland health officials say there are now 1,001 new coronavirus in the state and 58 more people have died as a result of the virus.

D.C. reports 139 new positive coronavirus cases and 9 additional deaths.

Virginia health officials have reported 830 new coronavirus cases and 35 additional deaths. That brings the total number of cases in the commonwealth to 17,731 and the total death toll to 581.

Friday, May 1:

Three Batelle decontamination units are being built in Virginia, Gov. Northam announced. The units use hydrogen peroxide vapor to helo clean masks and let them be used up to 20 times.

Virginia, Maryland and DC have all reported the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the outbreak began.In order to reopen the region, Governors are looking at a 14-day plateau.

In the District, health officials report 335 new positive cases with 7 new deaths.

Health officials in Maryland report 1,730 new cases, bringing the total to 23,472.

In Virginia, 1,055 new cases of the virus were announced, the largest in a 24-hour period since the virus began.

Some Virginia dental practices will reopen their doors to patients on Friday, with elective surgeries to resume and veterinarian practices to reopen as well.

Thursday, April 30:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed hospital funding agreements in conjunction with Howard University and George Washington University to begin the development of two new hospitals in Wards 1 and 8.

An additional 19 people have died from the coronavirus in D.C., bringing the death toll to 224 people. This is the city's highest day of lost lives due to COVID-19.

A look at D.C., Maryland and Virginia's individual epidemic curves may give us insight into when they will be able to begin plans for reopening.

An overnight increase of 217 new positive coronavirus cases brings D.C.'s total number of cases to 4,323. Health officials say 19 more people have died in a 24-hour period, bringing the District's total to 224.

More than 1,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in Maryland. Health officials say 62 people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing Maryland's coronavirus death toll to 1,047. A one-day increase of 893 positive cases brings that total to 21,742 in the state. Health officials say 1,432 people have recovered and been released from isolation.

Virginia reports the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases in the commonwealth since the virus began. Health officials say there were 885 new positive cases of the virus in a 24-hour period, which brings the total number of cases in the state to 15,846. Additionally, 30 more Virginians have died from the virus, bringing that total number to 552.

Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.

Key Facts

Criteria for Phase One of reopening is 14-day decline in number of cases. You can see how many cases have been reported each day below.

events with more than 10 people remain banned.

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot"

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are under States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia remain under stay-at-home orders

Face masks required for shoppers on essential trips in D.C. and Maryland

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until May 15

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Maryland and Virginia primaries delayed

The first case was discovered on March 5

