Coronavirus live updates: 4 new COVID-19 cases reported at DC Detention Center

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues to grow. Here are the latest details.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to reduce the disease.

This blog details the latest updates from DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Sunday, May 3:

D.C. Department of Corrections reports four new inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The District reports that over 250 people have died after being diagnosed with the virus with over 5,000 positive cases. In Virginia, new numbers reflect almost 18,600 positive cases.

President Donald Trump hosts a virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial to discuss the country reopening. The town hall caused multiple road closures around the Mall.

Saturday, May 2:

The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds conducted flyover demonstrations over D.C., Baltimore and Atlanta. It was part of the America Strong salute to front-line health care workers.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed May 2nd Health Care Heroes Day and invited residents to show support of doctors, nurses, EMTs and other first responders with blue lights.

Maryland health officials say there are now 1,001 new coronavirus in the state and 58 more people have died as a result of the virus.

D.C. reports 139 new positive coronavirus cases and 9 additional deaths.

Virginia health officials have reported 830 new coronavirus cases and 35 additional deaths. That brings the total number of cases in the commonwealth to 17,731 and the total death toll to 581.

Friday, May 1:

Three Batelle decontamination units are being built in Virginia, Gov. Northam announced. The units use hydrogen peroxide vapor to helo clean masks and let them be used up to 20 times.

Virginia, Maryland and DC have all reported the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the outbreak began.In order to reopen the region, Governors are looking at a 14-day plateau.

In the District, health officials report 335 new positive cases with 7 new deaths.

Health officials in Maryland report 1,730 new cases, bringing the total to 23,472.

In Virginia, 1,055 new cases of the virus were announced, the largest in a 24-hour period since the virus began.

Some Virginia dental practices will reopen their doors to patients on Friday, with elective surgeries to resume and veterinarian practices to reopen as well.

Thursday, April 30:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed hospital funding agreements in conjunction with Howard University and George Washington University to begin the development of two new hospitals in Wards 1 and 8.

An additional 19 people have died from the coronavirus in D.C., bringing the death toll to 224 people. This is the city's highest day of lost lives due to COVID-19.

A look at D.C., Maryland and Virginia's individual epidemic curves may give us insight into when they will be able to begin plans for reopening.

An overnight increase of 217 new positive coronavirus cases brings D.C.'s total number of cases to 4,323. Health officials say 19 more people have died in a 24-hour period, bringing the District's total to 224.

More than 1,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in Maryland. Health officials say 62 people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing Maryland's coronavirus death toll to 1,047. A one-day increase of 893 positive cases brings that total to 21,742 in the state. Health officials say 1,432 people have recovered and been released from isolation.

Virginia reports the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases in the commonwealth since the virus began. Health officials say there were 885 new positive cases of the virus in a 24-hour period, which brings the total number of cases in the state to 15,846. Additionally, 30 more Virginians have died from the virus, bringing that total number to 552.

Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.

Key Facts

Criteria for Phase One of reopening is 14-day decline in number of cases. You can see how many cases have been reported each day below.

events with more than 10 people remain banned.

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot"

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are under States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia remain under stay-at-home orders

Face masks required for shoppers on essential trips in D.C. and Maryland

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until May 15

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Maryland and Virginia primaries delayed

The first case was discovered on March 5

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.