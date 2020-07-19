No mask, no entry: Virginia liquor stores won't allow any customers in without face coverings

Starting Monday, July 20, those wishing to purchase alcohol must wear a mask in order to go into ABC stores in the commonwealth.

VIRGINIA, USA — Starting July 20, state-owned liquor stores in Virginia will not let customers come inside unless they are wearing masks, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced Friday.

The move to wear a mask comes in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and joins the effort other major retailers have implemented in recent weeks, CEO Travis Hill wrote in a July 17 statement.

"Starting Monday, July 20, Virginia ABC will join other retailers like Walmart and Kroger to help slow the spread of the virus by enforcing a no mask, no entry policy when shopping in any of our 389 stores," Hill said.

Greeters will be at the front doors of the store to help prevent those not wearing masks from coming inside. Curbside pickup is still an option, with customers placing alcohol orders online and able to opt for contactless delivery on arrival.

Hill said he understands that customers may accidentally forget a mask, and

"In those cases, we will do all we can to provide a mask to that customer. However, the rule will remain – no mask, no entry."

The stores will continue to follow Gov. Northam's reopening guidelines as well as the CDC's, utilizing social distancing markers, extra cleanings and hand sanitizer. Hill stated that the last four months have brought clarity for more additional precautions.

"The experience of the last four months has proven that wearing a face mask or face covering while inside a store, a church, office, hair salon, concert hall or movie theater is critical to protecting the health of others and yourself," he said. "We will not be able to control the COVID-19 pandemic unless we have everyone committed to the team and abiding by the same rules."

Other massive chains like Target, Starbucks and Costco released similar guidelines for in-store shopping.