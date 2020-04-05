Coronavirus in the DMV: May 4

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues to grow. Here are the details for May 4.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to reduce the disease.

Monday, May 4:

Governor Ralph Northam said in Monday's news conference that Virginia could start to see Phase 1 of reopening as early as next week, May 15.

DC Bar Exam canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ocean City officials plan to reopen beach access, including its popular Boardwalk area.

D.C. just provided numbers that show 72 COVID-19 coronavirus deaths that are connected to residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Northam extended his executive order closing nonessential businesses and restricting social gatherings through May 14.

Virginia Health Department officials said that testing has been increasing significantly over the past two weeks. Commonwealth officials expect the number of hospitalized patients to continue increasing

Virginia announced that they have paused efforts to produce additional hospital surge capacity; believing that they have enough.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said data shows Hispanics and African Americans are being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the District.

Chairman Phil Mendelson announced several emergency legislation under the Public Health Emergency that will appear before the D.C. Council on Tuesday.

D.C.'s average daily case numbers have jumped to 154 new cases, the highest point yet. There are now 5,170 positive cases reported in D.C. with 258 people dead.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.

Key Facts

Criteria for Phase One of reopening is 14-day decline in number of cases. You can see how many cases have been reported each day below.

events with more than 10 people remain banned.

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot"

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are under States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia remain under stay-at-home orders

Face masks required for shoppers on essential trips in D.C. and Maryland

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until May 15

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Maryland and Virginia primaries delayed

The first case was discovered on March 5

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.