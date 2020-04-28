Coronavirus in the DMV: April 28

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues to grow. Here are the latest details.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to reduce the disease.

Have a question? Text it to us at 202-895-5599.

Tuesday, April 28:

D.C. has decided to expand the criteria for priority coronavirus testing to grocery store workers, essential government employees, and other workers who continue to report to work in the District.

Hogan announced that 20 Maryland companies will help make personal protective equipment (PPE) as part of a grant system that the state will be running. More than 200 companies applied for the grant program.

Maryland has reported a one-day increase of 626 new positive cases of coronavirus. That brings the total number of cases in Maryland to 20,113. State health officials say 71 people have died in the last 24 hours. In all, 929 people have died from the virus so far in Maryland.

D.C. has announced 102 new cases of coronavirus in the District. D.C. health officials say the total number of cases is now 3,994. Additionally, five more people have died as a result of the virus in D.C., which brings the total number of lives lost to 190.

Virginia reports 804 new coronavirus cases in the commonwealth. That brings the total number of cases to 14,339. Health officials report 34 additional deaths in a 24-hour period. 492 people have died as a result of the virus so far in Virginia, and 2,165 people have been hospitalized.

Monday, April 27:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the leaders that will oversee the Reopen D.C. Advisory Group. She also shared details on the city's hospital surge plan and effort to give D.C. hospital's a $25 million grant to accommodate a surge.

Maryland announces 906 new cases, 50 new hospitalizations and 31 additional deaths due to COVID-19. The total number of cases in Maryland is just under 20,000. The state also announced it would start releasing coronavirus case counts for individual nursing homes this week.

DC confirms 51 additional positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District's total to 3,892. There are 185 coronavirus-related deaths in the city, including the recent death of a 17-year-old boy.

Virginia reports 13,535 positive COVID-19 cases and 458 deaths in the state.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.

Key Facts

Criteria for Phase One of reopening is 14-day decline in number of cases. You can see how many cases have been reported each day below.

events with more than 10 people remain banned.

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot"

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are under States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia remain under stay-at-home orders

Face masks required for shoppers on essential trips in D.C. and Maryland

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until May 15

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Maryland and Virginia primaries delayed

The first case was discovered on March 5

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.